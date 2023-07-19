All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
YouTube has rolled out a new feature that allows users to change the playback speed of videos, making podcast or lecture listening much faster.

Published
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

YouTube has rolled out a new feature to YouTube Premium subscribers that enables video playback speed to be increased much easier.

YouTube makes watching videos in 2x speed much easier 1114
Open Gallery 3

The new feature will be greatly appreciated by users that are avid podcast or lecture listeners, especially considering the ease of access to the new feature. According to reports from 9to5Google, to adjust playback speed now users need to press the screen, navigate and press the settings option (gear icon), then select the desired speed. YouTube's new feature only requires users to hold down on the video for two seconds, as this will enable 2x speed playback.

Once the gesture is completed YouTube will notify the user with a "Playing at 2x speed" message at the top of the window. Notably, this new feature is only available for YouTube Premium members and is currently undergoing a testing phase that will end on August 13. If you are interested in testing some of YouTube's coming features you can opt in here.

YouTube makes watching videos in 2x speed much easier 621
Open Gallery 3

Long press to watch at 2x

Available until Aug 13

How to use:

Long press anywhere on the player while watching a video to automatically bump the playback speed to 2x

In other YouTube news, Google is also testing a feature that stops users from using ad blockers. According to reports accounts will have a limited amount of videos they can watch with an ad blocker enabled. After three detections of the ad blocker the video player will be disabled for the account. For more information on that story, check out the below link.

NEWS SOURCES:9to5google.com, androidcentral.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

