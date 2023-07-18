All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 images leak ahead of official launch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to be announced later in July and now we're seeing leaked images of the upcoming model ahead of time.

Published
1 minute & 10 seconds read time

Samsung is expected to announce the new Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic during an event at the end of July, at the same time that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will also be announced. As we get closer to that announcement on July 26 we continue to see more and more leaks ahead of time. And now we've been treated to official-looking renders, too.

While these images aren't shared by Samsung, they do appear to be marketing images that we will see used following July 26. They were shared by Twitter leaker SnoopyTech via an Imgur link that was made available via a cryptic tweet.

The leaks show a few things but the most interesting thing is the return of the rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 6. In terms of sizes, we're told to expect the Galaxy Watch 6 to come in 40mm and 44mm configurations while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is thought to become available in 43mm and 47mm sizes.

We're still of course a number of days away from Samsung making this new pair of wearables available so there's plenty of time for more leaks to happen before these things become official. And while the foldable phones are sure to be the biggest part of the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, there's no doubt that the watches are set to be popular options among Google-powered wearable fans.

While the Galaxy Watch 6 models are clearly on the way, there's still plenty we don't yet know - not least how much these things will cost and when we'll be able to buy them.

Want to see all of the new images? They're all available in the Imgur link below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

NEWS SOURCES:androidcentral.com, imgur.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

