All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Instagram's Threads could be getting direct messages after all

Instagram's Threads might be getting direct message support soon after all despite previous claims that it wasn't a priority for the company.

Instagram's Threads could be getting direct messages after all
Published
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

Instagram's Threads might be getting support for direct messages sooner than we had expected following the leak of an internal Instagram document.

Instagram's top dog Adam Mosseri had previously said that Threads would not be getting a direct message feature any time soon, but a new document leaked from within the company and reported on by social network analyst Matt Navarra and Business Insider suggests that something might have changed.

While there is no indication of exactly when this new feature will come to the social network, but it's said to be "Coming Soon" according to the document. Direct messages aren't the only new feature that is on the way, though. The same document appears to have leaked the fact that trends and topics and improved search are also incoming.

This all comes against a backdrop of huge initial Threads growth following its launch but with recent drops in usage. One of the main reasons for such a drop is the fact that Instagram has now banned access via a VPN. With the European Union having prevented Instagram from launching Threads in member countries it left some people using a VPN to spoof their location to gain access. That simply isn't possible now, with those people losing access and Threads losing active users.

Instagram no doubt hopes to be able to bring Threads to its European users sooner rather than later, but for now it appears to be all about adding new features that will make the social network a better option for everyone who can access it.

Buy at Amazon

Anker 150W USB-C Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.99
$109.99--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$109.99
$109.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/18/2023 at 2:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.