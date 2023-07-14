All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hogwarts Legacy 'Ultra Plus' mod takes graphics to a whole new level

Hogwarts Legacy 'Ultra Plus Ultimate Visual' mod ushers in a fresh graphical upgrade that truly pushes the game to its absolute limits.

Published
1 minute & 34 seconds read time

Hogwarts Legacy players will be glad to know they can now push their graphics to the absolute limit with the Ultra Plus Ultimate Visual mod.

The mod comes from "ElAnalistaDeBits", who has posted a video showcasing an epic side-by-side of the differences between vanilla Hogwarts Legacy and the modded version. The mod clearly provides gamers with massive visual improvements in various aspects of the game, such as increased global illumination, reflections, ray tracing, and ambient occlusion.

Hogwarts Legacy already looks fantastic, as showcased by the vanilla version of the game, but with this new mod from "ElAnalistaDeBits," the game's graphics have been taken to a whole new level. However, gamers should know that these graphical improvements will come at a cost to in-game performance. Judging by the massive improvements, it can be safely assumed you will need a higher-end PC to fully enjoy the mod without suffering from low FPS.

Check out the mod here.

Fixes all performance problems:

  • Fixes broken LOD definitions in Hogsmeade and elsewhere
  • Reduces memory usage
  • Improves stability
  • Reworks the texture streamer to fix hitches/stutters
  • Fixes slow texture loading
  • Completely disables Chroma SDK plugin (DLL)
  • Makes the game playable even on lower-end PCs!
Dramatically improves game visuals:

  • Forces higher than cut-scene visuals for the whole game
  • Fixes noisy raytraced reflections
  • Enables global illumination (either RTGI or SSGI)
  • Enables raytraced water (optional)
  • Enables raytraced shadows for the whole map
  • Improves screenspace reflections
  • Removes the sepia look (optional)
  • Adjusts contrast / washed out look
  • Fixes blurriness
  • Enables TAA Gen5 (which is used extensively in DLSS also)
  • Improves the sky and clouds above cut-scene quality
  • Improves lighting on the ground cast from the sky
  • Enables raytracing integration with particle FX (Insane only)
  • Hand-tunes all in-game graphics settings (see what they do below)
Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

