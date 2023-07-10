All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Intel Core i7-14700K benchmark leaks stoke excitement for rumored 20-core CPU

The first purported benchmark leaks have arrived for the Core i7-14700K, and they show an impressive level of multi-core performance.

Intel Core i7-14700K benchmark leaks stoke excitement for rumored 20-core CPU
Published
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

Intel's Core i7-14700K has been spotted in leaked benchmarks where it's a good deal faster than its predecessor, the 13700K.

The Cinebench R23 and CPU-Z results were flagged up on Twitter by @wxnod, and as ever, put on your skeptical hat (which should be donned for any leakage, which may or may not be genuine).

If true, the 14700K's Cinebench R23 result comes in at 2192 points and 36296 for single-core and multi-core respectively, which is 4% and 17% faster than the 13700K as VideoCardz (which spotted the leak) points out.

With CPU-Z, we see the 14700K hit 905 points for single-core and 14965 in multi-core, which translates to a very similar comparative performance level - around 4% and 18% faster than the 13700K.

In short, that's a modest uptick in single-core - which is to be expected with a simple refresh of Raptor Lake - but a pretty solid gain for multi-core.

The core configuration of the 14700K isn't confirmed here, but recent rumors (from several leakers now) have insisted Intel is increasing the count of efficiency cores. In theory, the processor will run with 8 performance cores and 12 efficiency cores (whereas there are 8 of each in the 13700K).

If so, you'd expect a robust increase in multi-threaded performance, which is exactly what we see with these benchmarks. A closing on 20% uplift is pretty impressive for a refresh of the current CPU using the same underlying architecture (essentially, and just tuning up clocks).

Speaking of clocks, we're told that the base clock will run at the same speed as the 13700K (3.4GHz), and the 14700K is shown boosting to 5.5GHz here. The finished chip that Intel releases could add more speed in the latter case, though (that's only 100MHz faster than the boost of the 13700K, so just the slightest of increases).

Word on the grapevine is the Core i7-14700K will come out in mid-October, just three months from now, so we'd expect to see leaks start to emerge at this point.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i5-12600K Desktop Processor with Integrated Graphics and 10 (6P+4E) Cores

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$200.99
$200.81 $197.01 $320.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$249.99
$249.99 $248.99 -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/10/2023 at 12:25 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, twitter.com, videocardz.com, intel.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.