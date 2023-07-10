Intel Core i7-14700K benchmark leaks stoke excitement for rumored 20-core CPU

The first purported benchmark leaks have arrived for the Core i7-14700K, and they show an impressive level of multi-core performance.

Intel's Core i7-14700K has been spotted in leaked benchmarks where it's a good deal faster than its predecessor, the 13700K.

The Cinebench R23 and CPU-Z results were flagged up on Twitter by @wxnod, and as ever, put on your skeptical hat (which should be donned for any leakage, which may or may not be genuine).

If true, the 14700K's Cinebench R23 result comes in at 2192 points and 36296 for single-core and multi-core respectively, which is 4% and 17% faster than the 13700K as VideoCardz (which spotted the leak) points out.

With CPU-Z, we see the 14700K hit 905 points for single-core and 14965 in multi-core, which translates to a very similar comparative performance level - around 4% and 18% faster than the 13700K.

In short, that's a modest uptick in single-core - which is to be expected with a simple refresh of Raptor Lake - but a pretty solid gain for multi-core.

The core configuration of the 14700K isn't confirmed here, but recent rumors (from several leakers now) have insisted Intel is increasing the count of efficiency cores. In theory, the processor will run with 8 performance cores and 12 efficiency cores (whereas there are 8 of each in the 13700K).

If so, you'd expect a robust increase in multi-threaded performance, which is exactly what we see with these benchmarks. A closing on 20% uplift is pretty impressive for a refresh of the current CPU using the same underlying architecture (essentially, and just tuning up clocks).

Speaking of clocks, we're told that the base clock will run at the same speed as the 13700K (3.4GHz), and the 14700K is shown boosting to 5.5GHz here. The finished chip that Intel releases could add more speed in the latter case, though (that's only 100MHz faster than the boost of the 13700K, so just the slightest of increases).

Word on the grapevine is the Core i7-14700K will come out in mid-October, just three months from now, so we'd expect to see leaks start to emerge at this point.