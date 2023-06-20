All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Apple is planning bringing Wi-Fi 7 to new iPhone's, but what does that mean for you?

Apple is yet to unveil the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, but rumors are already starting to swirl about what will be included in the iPhone 16.

Apple is planning bringing Wi-Fi 7 to new iPhone's, but what does that mean for you?
Published
1 minute & 6 seconds read time

Apple is only a few months away from officially unveiling the iPhone 15, but analysts are already discussing what the company is reportedly planning on putting in the iPhone 16.

Apple is planning bringing Wi-Fi 7 to new iPhone's, but what does that mean for you? 26
Open Gallery 2

Ming-Chi, a supply chain analyst known for his past accurate predictions, has posted a new report that states Apple is planning on adding Wi-Fi 7 support into next year's iPhone. While a bigger number is typically better in the tech world, what does that mean for general users?

According to reports, Wi-Fi 7 is expected to be a large upgrade in the maximum data throughput speeds, or the amount of data that can be processed in any given amount of time. Reports indicate that Wi-Fi 7 will boast more than 40Gbps, and if this is true, it would mean Wi-Fi 7 is four times faster than Wi-Fi 6 and almost six times faster than Wi-Fi 5.

Does this change anything for the general user? In short, no. Users that browse typical social media apps such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat won't notice anything drastic. It's possible users may notice an improvement in latency, as these changes are designed to reduce latency.

It should be noted that iPhone 16 buyers won't be able to go home and immediately experience a faster internet connection as Wi-Fi 7 will require a Wi-Fi 7-supported router. As you can probably imagine, a router with the latest Wi-Fi technology also comes with a hefty price tag.

So, the general iPhone user won't experience game-changing speeds when they purchase next year's iPhone.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99 $69.00 $69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/20/2023 at 4:51 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:9to5mac.com, macrumors.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.