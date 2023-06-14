The Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds are coming with some big upgrades.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds are expected to be announced pretty soon and a new leak has shared details of what we can expect when they are.

There are so many good wireless earbuds on the market that it can be difficult to know where to even start these days. In reality, it's difficult to go wrong but if you really want to push the boat out the upcoming Sony WF-1000XM5 could be the way to go.

Sony hasn't officially announced the WF-1000XM5 yet, but they're expected to be announced soon and a new leak suggests that there are some big changes on the horizon.

According to that leak, the WF-1000XM5 will have 40% larger drivers than the WF-1000XM4 that are currently on offer. That should ensure a more impressive sound, but that isn't all. We're also told to expect the WF-1000XM5 to be around 20% lighter than the previous earbuds thanks to a 1.5g saving off each one.

Back to the drivers, leaker Roland Brandt also reckons that Sony will introduce the WF-1000XM5 with Dynamic Driver X, an 8.4mm part. That's where the 40% increase comes from.

On top of all of that, dual feedback microphones should make for an even better conference calling experience than was already possible, while bone conduction sensors will also be used.

We're expecting the WF-1000XM5 to launch in two colors, so white and black. But we don't yet know how much they will cost or exactly when they'll be announced. We do know that they're shaping up to be pretty impressive little earbuds though, so keep your eyes on the WF-1000XM5 when they're finally unveiled. If Apple's AirPods Pro aren't for you, these could well be the answer to all of your earbud needs.