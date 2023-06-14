All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
2% of all Diablo IV player deaths are to this one boss

Blizzard launched Diablo IV a week ago, and now we are starting to see stats come out about the game, revealing lots of deaths can be traced to one boss.

Blizzard has taken to its social channels to reveal some statistics that have been accumulated over the week Diablo IV has released.

Blizzard took to its Diablo Twitter account to share a graphic that showcases a bunch of interesting stats, one of which is particularly humorous, and that's the fact that of the 316,991,632 player deaths, 5,792,063 of them can be awarded to The Butcher. According to Blizzard's stats, The Butcher is responsible for 1.6% of all player deaths over the first week of Diablo IV being released.

Diablo IV fans were quick to comment on the hilarious stat, with one writing, "I have added to that stat many times", and another writing, "He is a damn sponge and hits like a truck. I leave the dungeon and re-enter. He has no business being that tough." Another gamer wrote, "The one time I've even seen him was after joining a buddy's game whilst hearing him scream, "THE BUTCHER IS HERREEE".

For those that don't know, The Butcher is an enemy that doesn't have a set location and can randomly spawn on any level of the Sanctuary. Some players reported being at least level 50 and not encountering The Butcher, while others experienced him early in their playthroughs.

As for other statistics, Diablo IV players have accumulated 276 million hours within the first seven days of the game being released. Throughout that time, players killed 2.73 billion monsters, and 6,263 players managed to reach level 100. Only 163 players managed to reach max level in Hardcore mode.

