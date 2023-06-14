All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
1 in 5 professors across the US say they've encountered a UFO

A new study that surveyed tenured and university faculty across 144 United States universities found 1 in 5 academics have encountered a UFO.

1 in 5 professors across the US say they've encountered a UFO
A newly published study has indicated that even academics across the United States have experienced what the US government categorizes as Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP).

The new study has been published in the journal Humanities and Social Sciences Communications, and details a survey that was handed out to faculty members across 144 US universities, asking all participants if they or anyone close to them has "ever observed anything of unknown origin" that fits the US government description of a UAP/UFO. These objects are described in the survey as "airborne objects not immediately identifiable".

According to the results of the survey, 18.9% of participants said they had seen something that fits the UAP description. However, there are some limitations of the survey that need to be pointed out. Out of the 40,000 academics that were sent the email containing the survey, only 1,500 replied. Leading researchers to think that the survey results could be skewed by people that already interested in the topic.

"Most faculty reported some degree of curiosity about the UAP/UFO topic, perhaps suggesting they were more open to participating and less inclined to think the survey was spam, thus introducing bias," the researchers wrote. "This survey was an exploratory study on a topic that, to our knowledge, has never been investigated. The purpose was to take the pulse of faculty on a subject that continues to grow in mainstream society."

"Given that faculty in our sample think academic evaluation of UAP and related research are important, we hope that this study adds credibility to discussing the topic openly," said co-author Bethany Bell, associate professor at the University of Virginia

For more information on this survey, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, nature.com, dni.gov, news.virginia.edu

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

