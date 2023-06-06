All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Diablo IV sets new record for early access sales, gamers have spent 93 million hours so far

Activision-Blizzard claims Diablo IV is the fastest-selling Blizzard game of all time, but then clarifies this metric only applies to early access sales.

Diablo IV sets new record for early access sales, gamers have spent 93 million hours so far
Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

Blizzard's latest demon-slaying medieval aRPG became a huge success even before it launched.

Diablo IV sets new record for early access sales, gamers have spent 93 million hours so far 1
Open Gallery 4

Activision has announced that Diablo IV is now Blizzard's fastest-selling game of all time, setting new records for the live service giant. There's some clarification needed with these claims, though. The press release does not have actual sales figures and the "fastest-selling" claim apparently only applies to early access sales, not launch day sales.

"Fastest selling based on more units sold on all platforms before launch (through June 5, 2023). Sell-through figures based on reporting received from digital partners and Blizzard internal reports," reads the press release.

This is still quite the milestone for Blizzard. Following controversy with the cancellation of Overwatch 2 content, the publisher needed a comeback, and Diablo IV is certainly it. The game has been in development for many years and incorporates some of the strongest engagement mechanics and monetization tactics in gaming today, featuring a robust, inter-connected live service framework that blends MMORPG and classic dungeon-crawling aRPG aspects together in one cohesive package.

Diablo IV sets new record for early access sales, gamers have spent 93 million hours so far 38
Open Gallery 4

Diablo IV's launch will undoubtedly surge Activision-Blizzard's earnings. Blizzard's quarterly segment revenues had dropped to $443 million following the thunderous $794 million it earned from Overwatch 2's launch.

Diablo IV sets new record for early access sales, gamers have spent 93 million hours so far 36
Open Gallery 4

Blizzard's MAUs, or monthly active users, had also fallen down to 27 million from the mighty 45 million it enjoyed during Overwatch 2's launch.

The press release states that gamers have spent 93 million hours in Diablo IV so far, so we can only imagine how high Blizzard's MAUs will surge as a result of the game's release.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/6/2023 at 10:43 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businesswire.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.