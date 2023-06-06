All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
FSP reenters the cooling sector with the new high-end MX09 dual fin-stack CPU cooler

FSP's brought a lot more than PSUs to Computex 2023, with new CPU coolers also coming soon. Including a dual fin-stack CPU cooler called the MX09.

FSP is best known for its power supplies, and on that front, we've already seen some pretty impressive tech from the company at Computex 2023 in the form of a 2500-watt ATX 3.0 PSU, dubbed the Cannon Pro. A monster of a PSU that can run four GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards comfortably, which is more 'good to know' than something you'd probably end up doing.

FSP's new MX09 CPU air cooler.
Open Gallery 3

FSP's new MX09 CPU air cooler.

But, FSP had a number of additional cool things to show off at Computex, literally, with a range of CPU coolers, including AIO-based liquid coolers with RGB lighting and a new high-end dual fin-stack cooler called the MX09.

The MX09 features two fin stacks designed differently, with recesses that consider the placement of the I/O ports and shroud on the back end of the motherboard and memory on the front side.

The fan between the fin stacks is 140mm, with the intake fan being the standard 120mm size. Although not pictured above, the fin stacks feature a honeycomb-style bend and pattern towards the middle, which has been implemented to improve airflow and cooling. It's a slick design that looks great and would be a great option for those looking for a CPU air cooler.

FSP's new AIO CPU coolers.
Open Gallery 3

FSP's new AIO CPU coolers.

In addition to the MX09, FSP also showcased three new AIO liquid CPU coolers with sizing based on the radiators - the AP42 (420 mm x 140 mm), AP36 (360 mm x 120 mm), and AP24 (240 mm x 120 mm). All three feature FSP's in-house dual-chamber pump design, reinforced tubing, and vibrant RGB lighting on the pump and fans.

FSP notes that the MX09 and the AIO coolers support all modern CPU sockets, including LGA1700, LGA1200, AM5, and AM4. Pricing and availability are all to be confirmed, so stay tuned on that front.

