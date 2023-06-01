All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5, Viper Venom DDR5, and VP4300 2TB SSD

FSP announces MONSTER Cannon Pro 2500 watt PSU at Computex 2023

FSP announces the monster 2500 watt ATX 3.0 PSU, dubbed the Cannon Pro. Can run four RTX 4090s comfortably. No pricing or availability is known.

FSP announces MONSTER Cannon Pro 2500 watt PSU at Computex 2023
Published
1 minute & 1 second read time

FSP, one of the early pioneers of PSUs in the computer industry, while at Computex 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan, has released a 2500-watt abomination of a PSU. This high-end PSU is more geared toward edge computing, server, and workstation environments. The Cannon Pro, model number FSP2500-52AGPBI, is a powerhouse of a PSU, which is why it's needed for such heavy workloads to ensure stability.

Specs of FSP's Cannon Pro 2500 watt ATX 3.0 PSU
Open Gallery 2

Specs of FSP's Cannon Pro 2500 watt ATX 3.0 PSU

Coming in the ATX form factor, measuring 150 x 200 x 86mm, the Cannon Pro still is a big boi; however not much bigger than FSP's own Hydro PTM Pro 1650-watt. The most notable features include the 80 Plus Platinum certification, ATX 3.0 with PCIe Gen 5 support, which enables four of the latest power-hungry RTX 4090s GPUs to run smoothly without issue; this would also suggest that there are four 16-pin 12VHPWR connections to provide good clean stable power.

Typically up until now, only around 1600-watt PSUs were available due to many electrical system constraints. Still, somehow FSP has managed to find a way to bust through that issue leaving it wide open. Running a single 12V rail, the Cannon Pro delivers 2500 watts with a little over 208 amps; however, it is only recommended to run on 200 to 240-volt systems.

There is still no official word of pricing or an official release date, but it can't be cheap. Stay tuned for more information. Also, keep checking for more TweakTown coverage of Computex 2023 here in Taipei, Taiwan.

Buy at Amazon

Corsair CX650M PC Power Supply

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$199.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/1/2023 at 1:52 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Ryan joined TweakTown in 2022, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been around the block a time or two. He has always been a gamer through and through, and building PCs started when he took apart his family’s 486 DX2-based PC. He is into everything PC but enjoys building, gaming, and water cooling.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.