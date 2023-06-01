All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5, Viper Venom DDR5, and VP4300 2TB SSD

Capcom asks gamers what the next Resident Evil remake should be

Capcom is currently conducting a public survey asking gamers what the next Resident Evil remake should be, so now's your chance to make your voice heard.

Capcom asks gamers what the next Resident Evil remake should be
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Capcom's latest public survey saves its best question for the very end: What Resident Evil game do you want remade?

Capcom asks gamers what the next Resident Evil remake should be 1
Open Gallery 3

Capcom is on fire right now. The company just recorded its 7th straight consecutive year of operating profit growth and managed to sell 41.7 million games in FY22. Resident Evil 4 is performing strongly with over 4 million units sold worldwide, continuing the long-running success of Capcom's new remake lineup.

Now that RE4 Remake has been delivered, Capcom wants to know where it should go next, and is directly asking fans what Resident Evil games they'd like to see get the remake treatment. There isn't a selection to choose from--Capcom doesn't want to play its hand too early--and fans can freely submit whatever title they want. Do you want to see Code Veronica next? Maybe Resident Evil 5 or 6 as the next remake? Now's your chance to make your voice heard.

Capcom asks gamers what the next Resident Evil remake should be 3
Open Gallery 3

Maybe, just maybe, you want to see a next-gen recreation of the obscure Resident Evil Gaiden on Game Boy Color, or perhaps a VR re-release of the Resident Evil Umbrella and Darkside Chronicles rail shooters.

There's been rumors that Capcom is currently working on the next major mainline installment of Resident Evil, which is purportedly called RE9 Apocalypse, but nothing has been announced or confirmed so far. Capcom typically develops remakes in parallel with its mainline games (that's how we've been able to go from RE7 to RE2, RE3, and then RE Village one year and RE4 Remake the next) so odds are the company is already starting to narrow down its remake selections if it hasn't chosen one.

Buy at Amazon

Resident Evil 4 - PS5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$58.95
$58.95$58.80$59.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/1/2023 at 3:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:enqform.capcom.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.