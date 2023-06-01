The Nothing Phone (2) will get tons of software updates and a display boost

The Nothing Phone (2) is coming and the company has now confirmed that it'll get plenty of software and security updates for years to come.

Unlike its first phone, Nothing is bringing the Phone (2) to the United States and the company will officially announce more details about the phone at some point next month. Now, the company has confirmed a couple of little tidbits of information ahead of time relating to software and the Phone (2) display.

The news came via a series of tweets posted to the social network that confirmed a couple of interesting things, especially for those who thought the Phone (1) was a little on the small side.

Perhaps the most notable part of the tweets was the fact that Nothing will make the Phone (2) as sustainable as possible. To do that it says that it is committed to continuing to offer three years of Android updates as well as four years of security updates - something that should ensure that not only do Phone (2) buyers get new features but that they're also protected in terms of security flaws and whatnot.

Further, the Nothing Twitter account said that the new pone will be slightly larger - just 0.15 inches, we're told. That means that we should see a slightly bigger display as well, with 9to5Google of the belief that will measure around 6.7 inches. That's a size that should put the Nothing Phone (2) in the same league as much of the Android competition towards the high-end of the market.

We can, of course, expect to learn more about the new phone next month, when we will be told all of the specifications we could possibly want to know. That's also when we'll learn about the all-important pricing and availability, too.