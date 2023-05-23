AI is a rising tide for interactive entertainment, Take-Two CEO says

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick uses the age-old "a rising tide lifts all boats" aphorism to describe how AI will affect the interactive entertainment market, but says any efficiencies may be short-lived as devs re-define what is capable in terms of quality.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The AI gold rush is upon us. Everyone is getting into AI, especially Microsoft and Google, who have spent billions to accelerate this new data-scraping market in the hopes of revolutionizing tech industries and ad-delivery. While AI poses a threat to specific existing jobs, it can theoretically ease the burdens of traditionally cumbersome jobs like game development for studios, including those under Grand Theft Auto parent company Take-Two Interactive.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg Technology, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick shares his thoughts on AI and says that artificial intelligence could indeed help streamline games production in a number of ways. That being said, the effects may be short-lived as developers simply double-down on trying to push the quality bar as high as possible.

Read Also: Rockstar Games 'seeks perfection' with GTA 6

"Usually I'm the skeptic in the room. I am a true believer because we've been using AI and machine learning forever, that's the nature of interactive entertainment. We are the intersection of technology and entertainment. That being said, artificial intelligence is an oxymoron and so its machine learning," Zelnick said during the interview.

"What I think will happen with these new revolutions that you're seeing now is that it's going to be a rising tide. These are new tools, they're going to benefit everyone, they're going to make our work easier, especially the sort of work that no one really enjoys. But there's zero chance that any kind of..."

Zelnick was interrupted with a question on if games could improve time-to-market if they're coded by AI. He responded:

"I wish I could say it would be quicker and cheaper, but what's going to happen of course is everyone's demands for quality will rise. So there's very little evidence in the history of entertainment, that technical tool development has actually reduced the overall cost of the projects. That hasn't really happened in entertainment outside of recorded music. "In recorded music, the cost of making music has really declined--we could make music in this room with $500 worth of equipment. That was certainly not the case 30 years ago. "But apart from the music business, production costs continue to rise because quality demands just go up. What AI will allow is just that: The toolset will allow us, and everyone else, to do things better, faster, cheaper, and then we'll just raise our sights in terms of what we can do, what we can deliver to consumers in terms of quality and engagement."

Zelnick also had interesting things to say about artificial intelligence to investors during TTWO's recent FY23 earnings call.

In the call, Zelnick said that there's no evidence that AI could be used to make an actual game, and the technologies of machine learning and artificial intelligence by their very nature clash with game development on a fundamental basis. AI and ML are backward-looking, as in they must process data and information that is already there, and games development is forward-looking because it has to create things that don't yet exist.

Below we have more statements made by Zelnick in the call, as transcribed by The Motley Fool: