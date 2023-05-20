Red Dead Redemption 2 breaks 53 million sales, Take-Two 'pleased' by performance

Rockstar Games' outlaw magnum opus Red Dead Redemption 2 continues strong performance with 53 million copies sold since the game launched in 2018.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has now sold-in more than 53 million copies, and Take-Two Interactive management says they are pleased with the game's continued strong sales performance.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Rockstar's tragic outlaw sim Red Dead Redemption 2 has broken new sales milestones with 53 million shipments worldwide. The company's latest FY23 report confirms RDR2 managed to sell 3 million copies in the fourth quarter period from Jan - March 2023. This pushed total Red Dead franchise sales past 75 million, and Arthur Morgan's gunslinger adventure makes up 70% of total series sales.

Popular Now: NetherRealm spent more time on Mortal Kombat 1 than any other Mortal Kombat game

In a Q4 earnings call, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said that Red Dead Redemption 2 helped the company deliver earnings beyond its projections, with Red Dead Online also seeing a nice increase in new players.

"Our fourth quarter outperformance was led by strong results from Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Online, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Zynga's mobile portfolio. "Red Dead Redemption 2 outperformed our plans and to date, the title has sold in more than 53 million units worldwide. "We're also pleased with the continued engagement of players with Red Dead Online as demonstrated by its 10% year-on-year increase in new online players on all platforms."

Read Also: GTA V has now sold 180 million copies, makes up 45% of total GTA franchise sales

While fans may want a re-release of Red Dead Redemption 2 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Rockstar Games is firmly focused on Grand Theft Auto 6.

Take-Two's latest forecast indicates that GTA 6 could launch during its FY25 period, which is from April 2024 to March 2025. A launch sometime in holiday 2024 could be expected.