All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Red Dead Redemption 2 breaks 53 million sales, Take-Two 'pleased' by performance

Rockstar Games' outlaw magnum opus Red Dead Redemption 2 continues strong performance with 53 million copies sold since the game launched in 2018.

Red Dead Redemption 2 breaks 53 million sales, Take-Two 'pleased' by performance
Published
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

Red Dead Redemption 2 has now sold-in more than 53 million copies, and Take-Two Interactive management says they are pleased with the game's continued strong sales performance.

Red Dead Redemption 2 breaks 53 million sales, Take-Two 'pleased' by performance 2423
Open Gallery 2

Rockstar's tragic outlaw sim Red Dead Redemption 2 has broken new sales milestones with 53 million shipments worldwide. The company's latest FY23 report confirms RDR2 managed to sell 3 million copies in the fourth quarter period from Jan - March 2023. This pushed total Red Dead franchise sales past 75 million, and Arthur Morgan's gunslinger adventure makes up 70% of total series sales.

In a Q4 earnings call, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said that Red Dead Redemption 2 helped the company deliver earnings beyond its projections, with Red Dead Online also seeing a nice increase in new players.

"Our fourth quarter outperformance was led by strong results from Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Online, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Zynga's mobile portfolio.

"Red Dead Redemption 2 outperformed our plans and to date, the title has sold in more than 53 million units worldwide.

"We're also pleased with the continued engagement of players with Red Dead Online as demonstrated by its 10% year-on-year increase in new online players on all platforms."

Read Also: GTA V has now sold 180 million copies, makes up 45% of total GTA franchise sales

While fans may want a re-release of Red Dead Redemption 2 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Rockstar Games is firmly focused on Grand Theft Auto 6.

Take-Two's latest forecast indicates that GTA 6 could launch during its FY25 period, which is from April 2024 to March 2025. A launch sometime in holiday 2024 could be expected.

Buy at Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.97
$19.97$19.97$19.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/20/2023 at 12:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:fool.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.