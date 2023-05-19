All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GTA V has now sold 180 million copies, makes up 45% of total GTA franchise sales

Published
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

10 years after release and multiple re-releases, Grand Theft Auto V is still selling strong.

In its Fiscal Year 2023 report, Take-Two Interactive recently updated total Grand Theft Auto franchise worldwide shipments. As of March 2023, the GTA series has shipped 400 million copies, and Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in 45% of total shipments. This puts GTA V sell-in figures at 180 million.

It certainly helps that Grand Theft Auto V is the longest-running single game in the franchise, with releases across multiple console generations (Xbox 360/PS3, Xbox One/PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PS5) alongside PC releases on multiple storefronts like Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Rockstar launcher.

GTA V has now sold 180 million copies, makes up 45% of total GTA franchise sales 2342
Outside of strong shipments and continued sales across all platforms, including the newer re-releases on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, both GTA V and GTA Online continue to generate millions of dollars in revenue per quarter. Take-Two management notes that the GTA premium game-online mode combo was the third largest material contributor to its net bookings of $5.28 billion.

We'll be able to determine how much money that the GTA series made in FY23 once Take-Two publishes its 10-K annual report.

In other Grand Theft Auto news, Take-Two strongly indicated that GTA 6 could launch sometime during its FY25 period, which runs from April 2024 to March 2025. The company forecasts to make over $8 billion in net bookings, which is nearly $2.5 billion higher than its current bookings, and it's believed that only a franchise as large as Grand Theft Auto could account for this massive spike.

