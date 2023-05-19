NVIDIA confirms it won't make a Founders Edition of the RTX 4060 GPU

There'll only be a Founders Edition of the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, and not the 16GB flavor of that model either - but will that mean anything for consumers?

NVIDIA has confirmed that out of its freshly revealed trio of RTX 4060 models, there will only be a Founders Edition of the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB.

In other words, Team Green won't make its own version of the graphics cards set to arrive later in July, the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB and the vanilla RTX 4060 - those models will only be available from third-party card manufacturers.

And as VideoCardz, which spotted this, points out, those card makers will be happy that they don't have to face any competition from NVIDIA's own designs. The Founders Edition models have been impressive across both Ampere and Lovelace generations, offering impressive cooling and overclocking potential, something its manufacturing partners now don't have to compete against with those GPUs.

As mentioned, there will be a Founders Edition of the imminent RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, which will launch next week at an MSRP of $399.

Add-in board makers will have to compete with NVIDIA's own card at that price, of course, but won't have to worry about that with the 16GB take on the 4060 Ti, or the base RTX 4060. And that could be bad news for consumers, possibly, as there's no card from NVIDIA pinning the GPU at its recommended price.

Will that mean third-party card makers push a bit harder with the RTX 4060, price-wise? It has been announced with an MSRP of $299, which undercuts the RTX 3060 by $30, and makes this GPU look the most attractive, and genuinely wallet-friendly option, from the new launches.

Meaning it could be popular - with the usual dangers therein when it comes to new GPUs to the market and pricing.

Hopefully, then, we won't see NVIDIA's partners trying to stray too far from that MSRP mark, although as ever, premium variants - with more expensive components, faster clocks, and better overclocking potential - are always going to cost a fair bit more than the MSRP.