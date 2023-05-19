All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
You can now download ChatGPT directly from the App Store, but there's a catch

OpenAI has announced that its immensely popular artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, is now available to download on the App Store.

Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

ChatGPT has gained millions of users since its release more than six months ago, but all of those users were forced to access the AI-powered chatbot via web browsers.

You can now download ChatGPT directly from the App Store, but there's a catch 562
The limitation of ChatGPT being restricted to web browsers is certainly viewed as an annoying aspect of the product, especially when a user is trying to get a simple question answered. The multiple steps required to access ChatGPT are now over, or at least for Apple users in the United States, as OpenAI has released ChatGPT on the App Store.

The release of ChatGPT on the App Store marks the first time ChatGPT has been converted into a running app, and if you are an iOS user that wishes to download the AI-powered chatbot, you will need a fairly updated operating system. According to the ChatGPT listing on the App Store, devices will need to have support for at least iOS 16.1, an update to the operating system that Apple released on October October 24, 2022. Devices that can't support iOS 16.1 won't be able to download the app, which means only iPhone 8 or newer will have access to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

- Download ChatGPT from the App Store here -

As you can probably imagine, an Android version of ChatGPT is currently being developed and will likely release sometime soon. As for the ChatGPT app, OpenAI has implemented the GPT-3.5 language model for non-paying users, which is the same as the web-based version. Users that subscribe will gain access to the premium tier of ChatGPT, which runs the more advanced GPT-4 language model. Furthermore, the iOS version of ChatGPT has implemented Whisper, a voice-to-text system, which will enable users to speak prompts into ChatGPT.

Notably, Apple is very strict with the apps it allows on the App Store, as iOS applications are specifically prohibited from hosting or producing any "defamatory, discriminatory, or mean-spirited content". Additionally, iOS apps must not create/host any content that is "offensive, insensitive, upsetting, intended to disgust, or in exceptionally poor taste."

While OpenAI has designed ChatGPT with safeguards to stop the AI chatbot from producing any responses that would qualify as a bannable offense on iOS, the chatbot has already been proven to have loopholes that enable users to produce responses that developers don't intend on being possible. Examples of this are responses that promote violence or discussing subjects that are sexually charged.

Users have shown that ChatGPT can get around these safeguards by asking the AI chatbot to answer the prompt as a persona. It will be interesting to see how Apple tackles users getting around ChatGPT's safeguards.

In other news, Elon Musk has discussed his involvement with the inception of OpenAI and why the company wouldn't exist without him. For more information on that story, check out the below link.

NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, apps.apple.com, en.wikipedia.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription
