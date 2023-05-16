All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Amazon's New World studio is making a Lord of the Rings MMORPG

Amazon is betting big on a new Lord of the Rings MMORPG that's being developed by its New World studio, promises to be 'respectful and authentic'

Amazon's New World studio is making a Lord of the Rings MMORPG
Published
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

Amazon Games is now developing a huge new MMORPG set in The Lord of the Rings universe.

Amazon's New World studio is making a Lord of the Rings MMORPG 1
Open Gallery 2

The developers that brought Amazon's New World game are now working on a new Lord of the Rings MMORPG that could deliver seamless, wide-scale battle sequences. This isn't the first time Amazon had signed up to make a Lord of the Rings MMO alongside developer Athlon games, but this project ultimate fell through.

Now with the help of Embracer Group, who purchased Lord of the Rings rights holder Middle-Earth Enterprises last year, Amazon gets to try again and helm development of the MMORPG.

Not much is known about the project, however the devs did hint at huge online multiplayer battles that could adapt the great wars depicted in the films and books.

New Lord of the Rings MMORPG details

  • Will be "bespoke" to the property, appropriate to LOTR franchise
  • Huge multiplayer battles with dozens of players interacting in the same instance
  • May take place in Tolkien's third age
  • Built in New World's Azoth engine, devs will upgrade engine for LOTR
  • Will offer a "rather different experience than New World"

"The number-one thing about a property like this is that you have to be respectful and authentic," Amazon Games Orange County studio director Rich Lawrence said.

"When somebody is a fan of The Lord of the Rings and sits down and plays this game for the first time, they have to say, 'This was crafted by a bunch of people who lived in this world just like I do in my head. They get it.'

"We understand this world. The people working on this team love these works. We're right there with you; we're fans, and we want to make a game that we, as fans, will enjoy."

Buy at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00$69.00$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/16/2023 at 11:03 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:amazongames.com, amazongames.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.