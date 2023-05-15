All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Lifesaving iPhone 14 satellite SOS feature now live in Australia & New Zealand

The lifesaving Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is now available to iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro owners in Australia and New Zealand for the first time.

Lifesaving iPhone 14 satellite SOS feature now live in Australia & New Zealand
Published
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

Apple's lifesaving Emergency SOS via Sattelite feature is now live in two more countries, giving iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro owners access to emergency services even then they don't have a cellular signal or Wi-Fi connectivity.

The feature was first announced alongside the iPhone 14 series of devices in September 2022 but its availability was limited at launch. Now, the feature is available in Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Now, Australia and New Zealand can be added to that list.

Lifesaving iPhone 14 satellite SOS feature now live in Australia & New Zealand 02
Open Gallery 2

Apple announced the news via a press release, saying that the feature is available on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Contacting emergency services will work even if there are no traditional connectivity options available with the iPhone using Globalstar low-earth satellites as a means of connectivity. A series of questions are presented to the user while the answers, and GPS location information, will be sent to first responders to allow them to mount a rescue.

Apple notes that the new feature can also be useful even when people don't experience an emergency. The satellite connectivity allows people to share their location via satellite using the Find My app.

Those with a compatible iPhone need to ensure that they have iOS 16.4 or later installed in order to use the new Emergency SOS via Satellite in Australia and New Zealand. Contact can be made in Australia by dealing 000 and 111 in New Zealand. If no connectivity is available via cellular or Wi-Fi then the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature will be used instead.

Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 14

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$729.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/15/2023 at 4:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.