Ubisoft+ more expensive than Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox consoles

Ubisoft's premiere all-you-can-play subscription service has finally rolled out on Xbox, but it's not included in Xbox Game Pass and has a steep cost.

Published
1 minute & 36 seconds read time

Ubisoft+ is finally coming to Xbox consoles, but it's not a part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and the price is kind of steep.

Ubisoft recently announced that its premium Ubisoft+ subscription service is now available on Xbox consoles. There's just a few caveats: Gamers will have to pay $17.99/month for the multi-access Ubisoft+ package to play games on Xbox, and the list of included games is not as big as Ubisoft+ on PC. Sign up or learn more about the Ubisoft+ subscription here.

Xbox gamers will be able to play 65 games as part of the Ubisoft+ subscription, compared to the 164 games offered on PC. The good thing is that multi-access subscribers can play on both Xbox and PC, and all of the popular staples are available on Xbox including all Far Cry games from Far Cry 3 onward and all Assassin's Creed games a well.

On a surface level, Ubisoft+ seems to be a great deal if you love the publisher's games. Paying $18 to access Ubisoft's best games in an all-you-can-play, complete format is a steal, and subscribers will also get to access every piece of DLC content as well as play all new Ubisoft games day-and-date of release.

The only real issue is the relative price as compared to competitors. Ubisoft+ at $18 seems pretty steep considering Xbox Game Pass is $15 a month and offers access to over 400 games across PC, consoles, and even mobiles. Sony's PlayStation Plus Extra is also priced at $15 a month and includes access to a ton of PS4 and PS5 games.

It's worth remembering that Ubisoft+ is not as important to Ubisoft as Xbox Game Pass is to Microsoft. Ubisoft has not built its business model around value-added services and any subscription earnings from Ubi+ are entirely secondary to the publisher's main goal of selling games and recurring monetization via in-game purchases.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

