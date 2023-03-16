All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
You can thank Apple for NASA's stunning new spacesuit

NASA has a new spacesuit and it was designed by the costume designer that works on Apple TV+ hit For All Mankind - and they did a great job on both!

Published
1 minute & 5 seconds read time

You've probably already seen that rather fancy new NASA EVA spacesuit that's been doing the rounds over the last couple of days. But did you know that you actually have Apple TV+ to thank for its design?

That's because the costume designer behind the excellent For All Mankind on Apple TV+ was involved in coming up with the design for that spacesuit. And we can probably all agree that they did a bang-up job with it, too.

Costume designer Esther Marquis was the person behind both For All Mankind's fictional spacesuits and this new, very real, NASA offering. The design consists of three main colors including black, blue, and orange, and doesn't quite look like anything out of the hit Apple TV+ show.

That show follows an alternate history in which the Russians were the first to the moon and it all goes from there. We're expecting the fourth season to premiere later in 2024 and it's shaping up to be a must-watch.

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSaten, Jodi Balfour, and many others, and is a great watch if you're at all interested in space, the moon, and everything in between.

As for the real timeline, the new spacesuit is the first new one to be designed in 40 years and looks like nothing we've seen go into space before. If you're used to seeing white spacesuits, this thing is going to look very out of place at first. But that color isn't an accident - it's designed to keep astronauts cool.

NEWS SOURCES:spaceexplored.com, axiomspace.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

