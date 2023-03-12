All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

AMD says it could have launched an RDNA 3 GeForce RTX 4090 competitor

AMD says it could have launched an RDNA 3 GPU that directly competes with the GeForce RTX 4090 but chose not to, citing costs and power draw as the reason.

AMD says it could have launched an RDNA 3 GeForce RTX 4090 competitor
Published
2 minutes & 5 seconds read time

In a new interview with Japanese publication ITMedia (translated via Google), AMD EVP Rick Bergman and AMD Senior VP David Wang open up about why AMD didn't launch an RDNA 3 GPU to compete directly with NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090.

The flagship AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX fell short of GeForce RTX 4090 performance.
Open Gallery 4

The flagship AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX fell short of GeForce RTX 4090 performance.

The duo notes that it would have been possible to release a Radeon RX 7000 GPU with specs and performance that could compete with NVIDIA on the high-end, but this would push power to the 600W region. Not to mention raise the price to similar RTX 4090-like levels of USD 1600.

"We have chosen not to adopt such a strategy after considering whether it will be accepted by ordinary PC gaming fans," AMD's Rick Bergman says (translated).

It's an interesting thought experiment but also one that seems flawed. Ahead of the GeForce RTX 4090's launch, there was a lot of talk about how much power NVIDIA's flagship GPU would draw, with some expecting the 600W mentioned here.

Of course, the RTX 4090 launched with a TGP rating of 450W - but even that proved to be only for extreme cases. NVIDIA's Ada-based GeForce RTX 40 Series is incredibly power efficient. In our testing of the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition - compared to the ASUS TUF Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC Edition in 4K gaming - power usage was roughly the same.

4K gaming benchmarks showcase the GeForce RTX 40 Series' impressive power efficiency.
Open Gallery 4

4K gaming benchmarks showcase the GeForce RTX 40 Series' impressive power efficiency.

Granted, that was for an OC model, but it doesn't paint a great picture of RDNA 3 power efficiency compared to Ada. Regarding the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX reveal, AMD positioned its new RDNA 3 flagship as a more cost-effective GeForce RTX 4080 competitor. And even though the performance is impressive for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX compared to the GeForce RTX 4080 - NVIDIA has a clear efficiency advantage this generation. This might be why it was able to launch a flagship like the GeForce RTX 4090 in the first place.

Even so, AMD is correct in pointing out that you're looking at a USD 600 difference between its flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX and the GeForce RTX 4090. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX's USD 999 could be the absolute limit AMD has set for consumer GPUs.

"We are focusing on GPUs that balance performance and cost and fit within the $1000 class," AMD's Rick Bergman adds (translated). And with the new Radeon GPUs using a groundbreaking chiplet design to reduce manufacturing costs, no doubt this will continue in the lead-up to RDNA 4 in 2024. On that note, AMD also states that it expects more big gains regarding ray-tracing (RDNA 3 presents a giant leap over RDNA 2) - with the company spending a lot of time creating new tools and processes to improve RT performance in the future.

Buy at Amazon

Sapphire 11322-02-20G Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1137.89
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/12/2023 at 9:28 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:itmedia.co.jp, wccftech.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.