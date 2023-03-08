Google Translate can now convert text in images from one language to another

Google Translate can now take text out of images and translate it into different languages for the first time, right from your desktop computer.

For the first time ever, Google Translate can now be used with images. That means that you can throw an image at the Google Translate website on your Mac or PC and have it translate any text it finds into the language of your choice.

While Google Lens already allows image translation, the key difference here is that Google Translate supports offline images, allowing you to provide your own file. Google Lens only works online, which leaves it in a bit of a pickle sometimes.

Google Translate in use - Image source support.Google.com

The confirmation of Google Translate's new powers came in an unassuming community post. There, users were informed that they could head to translate.Google.com and then click the new images option. After doing so they can then select the image that they want to have translated.

As AndroidPolice notes, there is no support for drag-and-drop at the moment but we can only imagine that will change eventually. But for now, no dragging images and letting go on the Google Translate page, unfortunately.

As you might expect, Google Translate works well with images. You can select the language that you want to start from and translate to, while text can also be copied out for use elsewhere like in documents or in text messages.

There are of course plenty of translation apps available, whether you're translating text or an image. But this news is important for anyone who wants to be able to do it from a desktop web browser instead of whipping out their phone,