All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

US government explains why its just now detecting so many UFOs

Gen. Glen VanHerck, the commander of NORAD and the US Northern Command, has explained why the US military is just now detecting multiple unknown objects.

US government explains why its just now detecting so many UFOs
Published
2 minutes & 56 seconds read time

Many unknown objects have been popping up on US military radar systems over the weekend, with the US government authorizing the removal of three unknown objects.

US government explains why its just now detecting so many UFOs 25
Open Gallery 2

US military detected an object on radar systems on Friday, the object popped up near Alaska, and the US military responded with a fighter jet being sent out first to inspect it and then later destroy it. The following day the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected an unknown object near Canadian airspace, which after deliberation between US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was also brought down.

The third object was detected over Lake Huron and, much like the two previous objects, was shot down by US fighter jets. So, why is the US military suddenly detecting these unknown objects within US airspace? According to Gen. Glen VanHerck, the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and US Northern Command, these objects began appearing on radar systems when NORAD switched from searching for larger objects to much smaller objects.

Additionally, VanHerck says that NORAD added more filtering to its radar systems, saying the Aerospace Defense Command made adjustments to the speed of the objects they were searching for and their altitude. VanHerck explained that these detected objects are showing up because they are small and aren't moving very fast at all. According to VanHerck, these objects are deemed very slow for the airspace and are only moving as fast as the wind.

"What we're seeing is very, very small objects that produce a very, very low radar cross-section. These are very, very slow objects in the space, if you will, going at the speed of the wind essentially," says VanHerck.

The commander attributes these changes in radar systems and a "heightened alert" by radar operators to look out for smaller/slower objects to the uptick in UFOs appearing in American skies. It should be noted that NORAD has upped its scrutiny on US airspace since the detection of China's weather balloon that turned out to have intelligence-gathering capabilities, per the Pentagon. China's balloon was taken down by an F-22 fighter jet, and its wreckage was recovered, which revealed several devices capable of geolocating communications.

However, the three unknown objects shot down over the weekend aren't balloons, as the US military has emphasized the terminology they are using is deliberate. VanHerck explained that officials are specifically calling these anomalies "objects" and "not balloons, for a reason." US officials have said they won't give a specific description of the object or reveal its origins until an analysis has been conducted on the recovered wreckage. It should be noted that military personnel is currently in the process of recovering the wreckage for each of the objects.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$29.99$29.99$29.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/14/2023 at 3:46 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com
Follow TweakTown on Google News

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.