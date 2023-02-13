All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
China announces its preparing to shoot down a UFO

Chinese authorities have announced they have spotted an unidentified flying object and were preparing to shoot it down near a 'port city'.

Published
2 minutes & 5 seconds read time

Reports are coming out from China about local authorities spotting an unknown object flying near a port city.

The news comes from Global Times and Sky News Asia Correspondent Brent O'Halloran, which both said Chinese authorities detected the object near the coastal city of Rizhao, located on the Yellow Sea. The Global Times Twitter post states that Chinese authorities reminded fishermen to be safe out on the water and that maritime authorities were preparing to shoot it down.

The claims of an unknown object appearing near China come after the nation claimed its weather balloon was purely for civilian use only, or more specifically, "meteorological research". China said the balloon was blown off course and criticized the US for shooting it down when it entered US airspace off the coast of South Carolina last week.

After recovering the wreckage, US officials claimed the balloon carried several devices capable of intelligence operations, with Pentagon officials saying it was "being used by the PRC in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States." Notably, the Pentagon said that a second Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over Latin America on Thursday.

"Local maritime authorities in East China's Shandong Province announced on Sunday that they had spotted an unidentified flying object in waters near the coastal city of Rizhao in the province and were preparing to shoot it down, reminding fishermen to be safe via messages," wrote the Global Times on Twitter.

For more information on the recent unknown objects being spotted over North America, check out the below links.

NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com, skynews.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

