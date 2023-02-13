China announces its preparing to shoot down a UFO

Chinese authorities have announced they have spotted an unidentified flying object and were preparing to shoot it down near a 'port city'.

Reports are coming out from China about local authorities spotting an unknown object flying near a port city.

The news comes from Global Times and Sky News Asia Correspondent Brent O'Halloran, which both said Chinese authorities detected the object near the coastal city of Rizhao, located on the Yellow Sea. The Global Times Twitter post states that Chinese authorities reminded fishermen to be safe out on the water and that maritime authorities were preparing to shoot it down.

Popular Now: CMA finds Activision is open to adding games to subscriptions sans merger

The claims of an unknown object appearing near China come after the nation claimed its weather balloon was purely for civilian use only, or more specifically, "meteorological research". China said the balloon was blown off course and criticized the US for shooting it down when it entered US airspace off the coast of South Carolina last week.

After recovering the wreckage, US officials claimed the balloon carried several devices capable of intelligence operations, with Pentagon officials saying it was "being used by the PRC in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States." Notably, the Pentagon said that a second Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over Latin America on Thursday.

"Local maritime authorities in East China's Shandong Province announced on Sunday that they had spotted an unidentified flying object in waters near the coastal city of Rizhao in the province and were preparing to shoot it down, reminding fishermen to be safe via messages," wrote the Global Times on Twitter.

For more information on the recent unknown objects being spotted over North America, check out the below links.