All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
GIVEAWAY: Netac Shadow Series RGB DDR5-4800 (16GB x 2) dual-channel memory kits

1,600 year old 7.5-foot-long sword unearthed protecting the dead from spirits

A team of archaeologists have unearthed a 1,600-year-old burial mound that contained a 7.5-foot-long iron sword that protected the dead from spirits.

1,600 year old 7.5-foot-long sword unearthed protecting the dead from spirits
Published
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

A team of archaeologists in Japan has discovered a massive iron sword that was buried to protect the dead from evil spirits.

1,600 year old 7.5-foot-long sword unearthed protecting the dead from spirits 01
Open Gallery 7

In an email to LiveScience, Riku Murase, an archaeologist for Nara City who dug up the burial mound and found the sword, said they were "surprised" at the discovery, and they doubted the existence of the tomb for "so long". The discovery took place last November at the burial mound of Tomio Maruyama, located west of Nara, a city in Japan. The tomb dates back to the fourth century A.D. (1,600 years ago) and contained a Dako, a type of sword known for its wavy, snake-like shape.

Commenting on the discovery of the sword, Murase said that it's twice as big as any other sword that has been found in Japan so far. The below image showcases an X-ray photograph of the sword's original shape and size. Archaeologist Stefan Maeder, an expert in Japanese swords and ancient swords in general, explains that dako swords found in burial mounds are mainly for ceremonial purposes, but aren't "common" as they are "prestigious objects of high society".

1,600 year old 7.5-foot-long sword unearthed protecting the dead from spirits 07
Open Gallery 7

Furthermore, Murase notes that the inclusion of oversized swords in burial ceremonies, such as the one recently discovered in Nara that measured 7.5 feet tall, was a typical Japanese tradition. People believed these swords would help the deceased ward off evil spirits by increasing the magical power of the dead.

1,600 year old 7.5-foot-long sword unearthed protecting the dead from spirits 06
Open Gallery 7
1,600 year old 7.5-foot-long sword unearthed protecting the dead from spirits 05
Open Gallery 7

Researchers believe that the Nara region is scattered with thousands of these burial mounds, all containing weapons of their own. These burial mounds are known as "kofun", which was named after the period of Japanese history when they were built (A.D 300 and 700).

Mirror
Open Gallery 7

Mirror

1,600 year old 7.5-foot-long sword unearthed protecting the dead from spirits 03
Open Gallery 7

Notably, the kofun that was recently unearthed measured more than 350 feet in diameter and 32 feet high. Interestingly, the kofun didn't contain any human remains but contained a large coffin. Additional items that were discovered are as follows; iron farming tools, eating utensils, and containers made out of copper. Furthermore, the team discovered a large bronze mirror that is shaped like a shield. The mirror is also believed to ward off evil spirits and measured two feet long and one foot wide.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$85.95
$85.95$85.95$85.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/7/2023 at 2:07 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.