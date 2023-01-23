All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Elon Musk confirms Twitter Blue will get more expensive

Elon Musk has confirmed via his Twitter account that his platform will soon have a more expensive Twitter Blue subscription option.

Elon Musk confirms Twitter Blue will get more expensive
Published
2 minutes & 18 seconds read time

Twitter owner Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter Blue will soon get a more expensive option for users that wish to remove advertisements from the platform entirely.

The news came from Musk, that took to his personal Twitter account to announce that advertisements are "too frequent on Twitter" and are "too big". The Tesla CEO went on to explain that development teams are tackling both of these issues in the "coming weeks" and that there will be a "higher-priced subscription that allows zero advertisements". These announcements of new revenue streams from Musk come at a crucial time as the company is suffering from a dramatic loss in advertising expenditure from big-name advertisers and ad agencies.

Notably, reports from last week indicated that Twitter wants its old and new advertisers so badly that it's giving away $250,000 in ad spend to specific companies that spend $250,000 on the platform. This means a company would get $500,000 in ad spend on Twitter if they bought $250,000 of ads. Advertisers left or temporarily stopped spending on Twitter following Musk's takeover in late October, with many former advertisers citing Musk's unpredictable behavior on the platform, changes to the platform's content policy, and layoffs.

Elon Musk confirms Twitter Blue will get more expensive 25
Open Gallery 3

All of the aforementioned reasons led advertisers to believe their ads wouldn't perform as well as they should, hence them temporarily stopping or pulling out altogether.

Twitter Blue's $8 subscription is a way for the platform to take its reliance off of dwindling advertisers, and Musk's recently announced upgraded version that will completely remove advertisements is just more of the same move. However, the premium version of Twitter Blue will likely need to come with more features than just 100% removal of all ads, as the current Twitter Blue service already removes half of the platform's ads.

Elon Musk confirms Twitter Blue will get more expensive 66
Open Gallery 3

In other Elon Musk-Twitter news, the billionaire is facing his first bill for purchasing Twitter for $44 billion. This bill is reportedly the first installment of interest payments worth $1.5 billion and is due at the end of the month. If you are interested in reading more about that story, check out the link below.

Elon Musk recently proposed a fix to Twitter's echo chambers of political opinions. Users can toggle on/off the feature, which means users can continue living in their echo chamber lives in peace if they so choose. If you want more on that story, check out the link below.

Buy at Amazon

Hyp NASA The Eagle Has Landed Men's Crew Socks 5 Pair Pack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$20.99
$20.99$20.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/23/2023 at 2:59 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:slashgear.com, twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.