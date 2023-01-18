All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk will soon need to pay a $1.5 billion debt as Twitter nose dives

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter came at a steep price of $44 billion, and now the first installment of interest payments is coming up.

Published
2 minutes & 0 seconds read time

Elon Musk acquired Twitter back in late October for a hefty $44 billion, and now the SpaceX and Tesla CEO is facing his first bill that is said to be due at the end of the month.

Musk received financing for the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter through several banks such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Barclays, and Mitsubishi. Now, the first installment of interest payments related to the $13 billion of debt Musk used to complete his takeover is about to be due, with reports stating that the Tesla CEO will need to pay $1.5 billion in annual interest payments. Notably, this $13 billion in debt acquired from the aforementioned banks is held by Twitter, not Musk personally.

However, Musk made a personal investment in Twitter, with Musk's equity in the company amounting to $26 billion. In the event of Twitter declaring bankruptcy, Musk's $26 billion position will be completely wiped out. Since the SpaceX CEO took over the company, he has been rushing to stop Twitter from hemorrhaging money, with the new CEO proceeding to cut costs wherever he can. More than half of the staff that was at Twitter prior to Musk's takeover have been fired, and the entire company has experienced a complete reshuffling.

Additionally, Musk has implemented several changes in management positions and what content is allowed on the social media platform. Musk's takeover has caused hesitancy in advertisers, with some major advertisers now pausing or pulling out their ad spending completely. Notably, Twitter made a loss of $221 million in 2021, and since Musk's take over, the company has only experienced declining revenue. These problems and many more that aren't detailed in this article have led Musk to openly state that Twitter is at genuine risk of going bankrupt.

If Twitter misses its first interest payment, the company will be slapped with the label "NCAA" by debt traders, which stands for "no coupon at all". Furthermore, Musk only said last month that trying to control Twitter is like trying to operate a plane headed straight for the ground with both engines on fire and non-responsive controls.

"This company is like you're in a plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don't work," said Musk.

NEWS SOURCE:arstechnica.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

