GPU cooling tested with cheese, ketchup, and even a potato used as a thermal pad

Someone has decided to put a range of thermal solutions to the test when it comes to cooling a GPU. And they've thrown in some household items like cheese.

Published
1 minute & 10 seconds read time

Adding custom cooling to a GPU or even changing the thermal paste to improve the cooling using an existing design is something modders have been doing for years. With several different thermal pads and paste solutions, choosing the right one can be tricky, which makes an in-depth report showcasing the result of various brands and options an invaluable tool.

GPU cooling tested with cheese, ketchup, and even a potato used as a thermal pad 06
Open Gallery 6

Credit: ComputerBase/AssassinWarlord

A user over at the ComputerBase forums has done this, except that they've thrown in results for several things you wouldn't normally associate with cooling high-tech bits of silicon. We're talking ketchup, cheese, toothpaste, and even little slices of potato used as a thermal pad.

The tests were carried out on a Radeon R7 240 with a 30W TDP running Furmark for five minutes. Using an older GPU makes sense in terms of avoiding destroying something newer, plus the added benefit of not creating a grilled cheese and silicon sandwich.

Alongside existing and known thermal solutions (Arctic, Thermal Grizzly), it makes for an interesting look into GPU cooling. While, of course, reiterating that toothpaste should never be used if you're run out of thermal paste and are looking for a quick substitute.

Here's ketchup on the GPU.

GPU cooling tested with cheese, ketchup, and even a potato used as a thermal pad 04
Open Gallery 6

Credit: ComputerBase/AssassinWarlord

Here's cheese.

GPU cooling tested with cheese, ketchup, and even a potato used as a thermal pad 03
Open Gallery 6

Credit: ComputerBase/AssassinWarlord

And here's a potato.

GPU cooling tested with cheese, ketchup, and even a potato used as a thermal pad 01
Open Gallery 6

Credit: ComputerBase/AssassinWarlord

As per the chart below, the worst performers are the household items, with temperatures hitting the maximum 105-degree threshold before throttling.

GPU cooling tested with cheese, ketchup, and even a potato used as a thermal pad 02
Open Gallery 6

Credit: ComputerBase/AssassinWarlord

Interestingly ketchup performed surprisingly well, beating Arctic TP2 with a maximum temperature of 71 degrees versus 79. We wouldn't count that as a viable alternative to traditional cooling, but it's an interesting result in a fun look into GPU cooling.

NEWS SOURCES:computerbase.de, tomshardware.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

