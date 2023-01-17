All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

There's a Porsche Gaming Chair that you can buy from a Porsche dealership

What if your gaming chair was like the car seat from a Porsche? Well, that's pretty much what the RECARO × Porsche Gaming Chair Limited Edition is.

There's a Porsche Gaming Chair that you can buy from a Porsche dealership
Published
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

Walking into a Porsche dealership to buy a gaming chair sounds like a phrase you'd type into an AI image generator for a bit of fun. As it turns out, the new Porsche gaming chair is real and expensive to boot - with the new RECARO × Porsche Gaming Chair Limited Edition launching at a retail price of USD 2499.

There's a Porsche Gaming Chair that you can buy from a Porsche dealership 02
Open Gallery 5

RECARO × Porsche Gaming Chair Limited Edition

Now, that might make you do a double take, but it's worth noting that this collaboration is exciting. RECARO is a company dating back to the early days of cars, where it even designed the seats found in the iconic Porsche 911. So you're getting a premium slice of gaming chair action here. And as it made its debut at the recent virtual 24-hour Le Mans race, it's been designed with esports and racing games in mind.

Which comes across in the product's description.

Designed for long distances and many virtual laps, it offers all fans the ultimate gaming experience while offering comfort and back health. Intelligent features and an ergonomic hold guarantee a perfect fit like in motorsport - even when cornering at high speed.

One of the reasons gaming chairs follow the look and feel of racing car seats comes down to the idea that they've been designed for ergonomics and comfort for long sessions. No doubt there's a difference between a budget gaming chair and something high-end, so if the RECARO × Porsche Gaming Chair Limited Edition feels like you're sitting in a Porsche, it's the high price might be worth it.

It's available to pre-order via the official Porsche Design store, with a release/shipping date of March 15, 2023.

There's a Porsche Gaming Chair that you can buy from a Porsche dealership 03
Open Gallery 5
There's a Porsche Gaming Chair that you can buy from a Porsche dealership 04
Open Gallery 5
There's a Porsche Gaming Chair that you can buy from a Porsche dealership 05
Open Gallery 5
Buy at Amazon

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Stealth Gaming Chair

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$659.00
$659.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/17/2023 at 11:34 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:porsche-design.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.