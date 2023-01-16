Check out Lies of P running in 8K at Ultra resolution on AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Lies of P is the latest game to benefit from AMD's new RDNA 3.0 graphics cards, hitting 8K resolution on the Radeon RX 7900 XTX at Ultra preset settings.

The steampunk Soulsborne game Lies of P turned heads when it was revealed in August 2022, being praised for its visuals, interesting gameplay, and weird storyline that puts a new spin on the tale of Pinocchio. Now gamers get an even better look at the action RPG thanks to AMD, who has teamed up with developer Round8 to deliver some impressive-looking footage.

The latest gameplay trailer is display at 8K resolution on Ultra settings and is running on AMD's latest Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU. Of course you'll need an 8K resolution monitor or TV to see the footage in true 7680 x 4320 but it still looks pretty epic on my 1440p monitor. Back in September, AMD confirmed that Lies of P would be optimized with its Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2.0) temporal upscaling tech so that's worth remembering when watching the footage.

Lies of P is a highly-anticipated Action RPG launching later this year from our friends at NEOWIZ. This trailer showcases never-before-seen content from the game, running on AMD's brand new Radeon RX 7900 XTX at 8K Resolution (8K Resolution playback only supported on 8K monitors).

FSR was created as AMD's answer to NVIDIA's powerful DLSS supersampling tech that has supercharged frame rates in many PC games so far.

Lies of P is due out sometime in 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.