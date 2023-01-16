All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Microsoft's new AI can clone anyone's voice with just a 3 second audio sample
A new artificial intelligence system developed by Microsoft is slated to have the capability of cloning anyone's voice by just listening to a three-second audio example.

The new AI is called VALL-E, and according to a newly released paper, the system is a neural codec language model that is a text-to-speech synthesizer. According to the report, VALL-E is capable of learning a specific voice and then synthesizing it to be able to say whatever is desired. Additionally, the report claims that VALL-E will be able to produce a voice identical to the example it was given while also retaining the same or a similar level of emotional tone that is heard in speech - something other AI synthesizers struggle to do successfully.

The creators of the AI system believe it will be used to power text-to-speech applications, speech editing, and audio content creation when combined with other generative language models, such as Open AI's immensely popular ChapGPT. Notably, the creators believe that VALL-E would be used for speech editing that would include taking a three-second audio example of an individual's voice and making them say something they didn't. Listen to examples of VALL-E here.

"We introduce a language modeling approach for text to speech synthesis (TTS). Specifically, we train a neural codec language model (called VALL-E) using discrete codes derived from an off-the-shelf neural audio codec model, and regard TTS as a conditional language modeling task rather than continuous signal regression as in previous work.

During the pre-training stage, we scale up the TTS training data to 60K hours of English speech, which is hundreds of times larger than existing systems. VALL-E emerges in-context learning capabilities and can be used to synthesize high-quality personalized speech with only a 3-second enrolled recording of an unseen speaker as an acoustic prompt.

Experiment results show that VALL-E significantly outperforms the state-of-the-art zero-shot TTS system in terms of speech naturalness and speaker similarity. In addition, we find VALL-E could preserve the speaker's emotion and acoustic environment of the acoustic prompt in synthesis," the report states.

NEWS SOURCES:arstechnica.com, valle-demo.github.io

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

