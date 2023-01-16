Microsoft's new AI can clone anyone's voice with just a 3 second audio sample

A new artificial intelligence system developed by Microsoft is slated to have the capability of cloning anyone's voice by just listening to a three-second audio example.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new AI is called VALL-E, and according to a newly released paper, the system is a neural codec language model that is a text-to-speech synthesizer. According to the report, VALL-E is capable of learning a specific voice and then synthesizing it to be able to say whatever is desired. Additionally, the report claims that VALL-E will be able to produce a voice identical to the example it was given while also retaining the same or a similar level of emotional tone that is heard in speech - something other AI synthesizers struggle to do successfully.

Popular Now: Elon Musk posts a video showing how humans will land on Mars

The creators of the AI system believe it will be used to power text-to-speech applications, speech editing, and audio content creation when combined with other generative language models, such as Open AI's immensely popular ChapGPT. Notably, the creators believe that VALL-E would be used for speech editing that would include taking a three-second audio example of an individual's voice and making them say something they didn't. Listen to examples of VALL-E here.