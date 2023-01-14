It's official: Wizards will not charge royalties in new DnD OGL

Wizards of the Coast has remedied its massively controversial Dungeons & Dragons Open Game License and will no longer charge royalty fees.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Hasbro is not doing well right now. Consumers aren't buying action figures and the company's subsidiary Wizards of the Coast has had blunders with its Magic: The Gathering brand, both of which caused Q3 net revenues to drop by 15%. The latest Dungeons & Dragons controversy didn't help.

Popular Now: FTX releases list of top investors that its bankruptcy wiped out

A bit ago, Wizards of the Coast announced they'd be making changes to DnD's Open Game License, or OGL. This public copyright license gives players the right to modify, copy, redistribute and sell their own versions of the current active edition of the game. For 23 years now Wizards has not charged its fans any kinds of fees involved with the OGL.

A new draft changed that. OGL 2.0 documentation was leaked onto the internet and mentioned royalty fees--Wizards wanted a share from anyone who made money from selling DnD content through the Open Game License.

Fans pushed back hard and now Wizards of the Coast has amended the OGL 2.0, confirming that they will no longer charge any sort of royalty fee. WotC issued a statement on the matter can be read here.

Below is a paraphrasing of the more relevant tidbits from the announcement: