Witcher 3 upgrade on PC is a big mess with massive frame rate issues

The Witcher 3's anticipated next-gen upgrade is a disaster on PC with games reporting huge frame rate issues and other major game-breaking glitches.

Published Dec 14, 2022 1:13 PM CST
The Witcher 3's new upgrade on PC is a big mess right now and we recommend you hold off on the update until CD Projekt RED addresses the issues.

Today CD Projekt released The Witcher 3's massively anticipated next-gen version on consoles and PC. The game runs smoothly on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but the PC version is having big issues with big FPS drops and other game-breaking glitches including not being able to heal toxicity levels.

Frame rates are the biggest problems on PC right now. Gamers are reporting 45FPS with an RTX 3080 at 1440p with DLSS at RT Ultra with about 50% GPU utilization. Some 3090 owners are also reporting 45FPS perf. It looks like RTX is the issue, and turning raytracing off immediately gives a huge FPS boost in the 100+ FPS range. Other gamers are reporting instant crashes after they load a save that had raytracing turned on.

Read Also: The Witcher 3 upgrade: Everything you need to know

Here's a quick RT crash fix from u/iamlegend235 from the Witcher 3 subreddit:

[DLSS + RayTracing was causing instant crashes for me. The only way to fix it was to go to Documents/The Witcher 3 and then delete all of the files (except for the savegame folder).

Seems to be a mix of graphics settings causing the crashes on my setup, and clearing these files will reset your settings to default.

Other issues include a game-breaking bug where players can't cure toxicity levels. Luckily this also has a fix:

"Used white honey, saved the game manually, then loaded the save manually. This solved it for me and other people on this sub," redditor Mrjpotter said.

CD Projekt RED says they are aware of the issues and are investigating. The team prepares to have a fix out shortly.

"We are aware of the issues PC players have been reporting since last night's release of the update. We are actively investigating all of the reports and will be providing an update on particular issues as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!" the team said on Twitter.

