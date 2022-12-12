All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF is official: dual 16-pin connectors, 666W power limit

GALAX makes its flagship GeForce RTX 4090 HOF official: rocking dual 16-pin '12VHPWR' power connectors, and a huge 666W power limit.

GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF is official: dual 16-pin connectors, 666W power limit
Published Dec 12, 2022 8:27 PM CST
2 minutes & 36 seconds read time

GALAX has just unleashed GeForce RTX 4090 HOF (Hall of Fame) graphics card, offering a couple of different cards: the OC Lab and OC Lab Plus.

The new GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics cards sport not one, but two 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connectors with a huge 666W power limit: 66W higher than the second-fastest RTX 4090 in the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition with its 600W power limit (and single 16-pin power connector I might add).

GALAX's new GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab graphics card (source: GALAX)
GALAX's new GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab graphics card (source: GALAX)

However, out of the box the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics cards aren't as fast as the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition and MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X graphics cards. ASUS clocks its ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition at 2625MHz out of the box, while MSI sits at 2640MHz with the liquid-cooled, and utterly gorgeous MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X graphics card.

Back to the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics cards: the OC Lab and OC Lab Plus, with the latter being the faster of the two: by 30MHz, because that's going to be noticed. Other than that, they're both virtually identical, which is a great thing.

GALAX's new GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab graphics card (source: GALAX)
GALAX's new GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab graphics card (source: GALAX)
GALAX's new GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab graphics card (source: GALAX)

GALAX provides two 16-pin "12VHPWR" power adapters, each going to 4 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors... so you'll need the space for eight -- yes, 8 -- 8-pin PCIe power connectors on your power supply. Another nice touch is the physical OC BIOS switch which is found on the I/O bracket, and when enabled it'll turn on "Hyper Boost" mode.

GALAX details its new GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab and GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab Plus graphics cards with 9 heat pipes in total (either 8 or 6mm), dual 112mm outer fans, and a 92mm central fan that will keep that AD102 "Ada Lovelace" GPU and 24GB of GDDR6X memory nice and cool.

As VideoCardz points out, most people are going to rip that cooler off instantly and install liquid nitrogen (LN2) pots to break OC world records... because that's what the Hall of Fame graphics cards are all about. You can read more about the OC world records broken in the links that I've got above.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

