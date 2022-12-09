All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSD, two up for grabs!

Final Fantasy XVI gets an official release date on PlayStation 5

Square Enix officially confirmed Final Fantasy 16's release date and confirms the new RPG will be exclusive to PS5 until December 2023.

Final Fantasy XVI gets an official release date on PlayStation 5
Published Dec 9, 2022 4:41 PM CST
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

Yoshi-P announces Final Fantasy XVI's official release date on PlayStation 5 at The Game Awards 2022.

Final Fantasy XVI will release on June 23, 2023 as a PS5 launch exclusive, Square Enix has confirmed. The latest trailer outlined the revenge-fueled quest of the game's main protagonist, Clive Rosfield, as he hunts down the fearsome Ifrit. The footage is an interesting mix of psychological torment and foreshadowing and impressive visual spectacles that make the PlayStation 5's power shine.

There's also some fast-paced hack-and-slash combat thrown in the mix, complete with towering Godzilla-like battles where the eikons (what Square Enix is calling FF16's summons) battle to the death.

Final Fantasy XVI gets an official release date on PlayStation 5 161Final Fantasy XVI gets an official release date on PlayStation 5 162
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES
Final Fantasy XVI gets an official release date on PlayStation 5 163Final Fantasy XVI gets an official release date on PlayStation 5 164

Another interesting part of the trailer is the very end when Sony confirms that Final Fantasy 16 is exclusive to PlayStation 5 until December 31, 2023. Presumably, Square Enix will re-launch the game on PC the same as it did with Final Fantasy 7 Remake. There's also the possibility of an Xbox Series X/S re-release too.

Final Fantasy XVI releases on 6/23/23 for PS5, and will be available in a standard, deluxe, and collector's edition. For more details, click here.

"An epic dark fantasy world where the fate of the land is decided by the mighty Eikons and the Dominants who wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title "First Shield of Rosaria" and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the dominant of the Phoenix. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake."

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition (PS4)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.90
$22.90$22.90$22.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/9/2022 at 4:41 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.