All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSD, two up for grabs!

Jedi Survivor gets the best upgrades possible for maximum Jedi carnage

Cal Kestis will be able to wield two lightsabers, a grappling hook, and even equip new attachments like a cross-guard to make a claymore lightsaber.

Jedi Survivor gets the best upgrades possible for maximum Jedi carnage
Published Dec 9, 2022 12:33 AM CST
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

Jedi Survivor will have lots of nifty upgrades and new equipment to use in Cal's journey against the Dark Side of the Force.

Respawn just dropped official gameplay footage for Jedi Survivor, showing slick and fluid combat, some distressing narrative beats, and awesome adventure-based exploration with PS5 and Series X-quality visuals. The best part of the trailer is the new tricks that Cal Kestis learns and picks up along the way.

Jedi Survivor gets the best upgrades possible for maximum Jedi carnage 3
4

Survivor will bring some of the best upgrades that any action-adventure game can offer, including a grappling hook that lets Cal fling himself across gaps (it's actually called an "ascension cable"), and some new combat stances. This time around the Jedi can wield two lightsabers for quick and nimble strikes, or go with Kylo Ren's claymore-style lightsaber with a crossguard for more heavy and powerful attacks.

There's also new Force powers including a mind control trick that lets you tame animals and ride them. You can even grab onto a space pterodactyl's feet and soar across the skies, Flintstone's style.

Jedi Survivor releases on March 17, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will cost $69.99 for the base version.

Jedi Survivor gets the best upgrades possible for maximum Jedi carnage 2Jedi Survivor gets the best upgrades possible for maximum Jedi carnage 4

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor evolves the gameplay, story, and exploration from Fallen Order in every way," said Stig Asmussen, game director, Respawn.

"Responsive and powerful combat makes players feel like a true Jedi Knight, with new lightsaber skills and Force abilities that add additional layers of strategy to each enemy encounter, and worlds that are filled with environmental challenges that must be overcome to unveil the mysteries within."

Buy at Amazon

Star Wars The Black Series Cal Kestis Toy 6-Inch-Scale Jedi: Survivor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.99
$24.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/8/2022 at 10:35 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.