Jedi Survivor gets the best upgrades possible for maximum Jedi carnage

Jedi Survivor will have lots of nifty upgrades and new equipment to use in Cal's journey against the Dark Side of the Force.

Respawn just dropped official gameplay footage for Jedi Survivor, showing slick and fluid combat, some distressing narrative beats, and awesome adventure-based exploration with PS5 and Series X-quality visuals. The best part of the trailer is the new tricks that Cal Kestis learns and picks up along the way.

Survivor will bring some of the best upgrades that any action-adventure game can offer, including a grappling hook that lets Cal fling himself across gaps (it's actually called an "ascension cable"), and some new combat stances. This time around the Jedi can wield two lightsabers for quick and nimble strikes, or go with Kylo Ren's claymore-style lightsaber with a crossguard for more heavy and powerful attacks.

There's also new Force powers including a mind control trick that lets you tame animals and ride them. You can even grab onto a space pterodactyl's feet and soar across the skies, Flintstone's style.

Jedi Survivor releases on March 17, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will cost $69.99 for the base version.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor evolves the gameplay, story, and exploration from Fallen Order in every way," said Stig Asmussen, game director, Respawn.

"Responsive and powerful combat makes players feel like a true Jedi Knight, with new lightsaber skills and Force abilities that add additional layers of strategy to each enemy encounter, and worlds that are filled with environmental challenges that must be overcome to unveil the mysteries within."