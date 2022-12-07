All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Travis Pastrana loves adrenaline and driving fast, which he was able to do in Florida with his heavily modified 862 hp Subaru Family Huckster.

Travis Pastrana shows off what his 862-bhp 1983 Subaru GL Wagon can do
Published Dec 7, 2022 9:20 PM CST
Adrenaline junkie Travis Pastrana decided to wind down 2022 by releasing "Gymkhana 2022" - a video of him driving a tricked out 1983 Subaru GL Wagon able to produce more than 850 horsepower.

Of course, a simple driving video wouldn't be any kind of fun for Pastrana and company. Instead, the video needs to feature cameos of a fighter jet, helicopter and 3000-hp Chevrolet El Camino - along with Pastrana managing to grind his car like it's some kind of insanely oversized skateboard.

The car has full active aero, AWD sequential transmission, rear-mounted radiators and a 2.3-liter billet Subaru Boxer 4-cylinder engine - with carbon fiber roof racks and carbon fiber found throughout the rest of the vehicle.

Take a look at all of the hijinks:

Here is what Pastrana said about the experience, including a major injury as part of filming for the Gymkhana video:

"Making this Gymkhana video was even more fun that the last one, except for the part where I broke my pelvis base jumping! That delayed the shoot while I healed up but it was worth it. This Subaru wagon is the most fun car I have ever driven, and I'm addicted. This was great chance to be even more creative with the stunts and it was great to have some of my favorite people make some cameos. I hope everyone watching enjoys it as I did. And what a car, I really tried to break it, but it just kept going. This whole thing was so epic!"

Pastrana is a long-time motorsports competitor and extreme sports stunt performer - winning X Games medals in rally racing, motocross, freestyle motocross, and supercross.

NEWS SOURCES:media.subaru.com, hoonigan.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from cars & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

