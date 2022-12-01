Discord server subscriptions now available with $2.99 - $199.99 sub options

Discord has officially launched its Server Subscription program to all eligible creators in the United States.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Today Discord made history by offering new monetization options for creators in the form of Server Subscriptions. The new feature was in testing phases but is now widely available, and it's essentially a content delivery system that allows creators to monetize followers on their servers in the form of multi-tiered offerings. It's kind of like a combination of Patreon and Discord.

Creators have sole discretion in pricing and the content offered on each tier, which gives lots of flexibility and room to brainstorm new ideas. Discord has included a few examples from Bella Poarch below:

Tier 1 (priced at $2.99 a month) includes an exclusive monthly video and unlocks access to features in her server, like creating public threads.

Tier 2 (priced at $4.99 a month) gives subscribers exclusive voting rights on polls and early access to future merch drops, plus everything from tier one!

Tier 3 (priced at $9.99 a month) grants access to never-before-seen behind the scenes content and all of the amazing perks from the previous two tiers.

Discord says that subscriptions can range from $2.99 to $199.99 in price.