Discord server subscriptions now available with $2.99 - $199.99 sub options

Discord has formally launched its server subscriptions program that essentially combines servers with Patreon-style monetization and content delivery.

Published Dec 1, 2022 5:33 PM CST
Discord has officially launched its Server Subscription program to all eligible creators in the United States.

Today Discord made history by offering new monetization options for creators in the form of Server Subscriptions. The new feature was in testing phases but is now widely available, and it's essentially a content delivery system that allows creators to monetize followers on their servers in the form of multi-tiered offerings. It's kind of like a combination of Patreon and Discord.

Creators have sole discretion in pricing and the content offered on each tier, which gives lots of flexibility and room to brainstorm new ideas. Discord has included a few examples from Bella Poarch below:

  • Tier 1 (priced at $2.99 a month) includes an exclusive monthly video and unlocks access to features in her server, like creating public threads.
  • Tier 2 (priced at $4.99 a month) gives subscribers exclusive voting rights on polls and early access to future merch drops, plus everything from tier one!
  • Tier 3 (priced at $9.99 a month) grants access to never-before-seen behind the scenes content and all of the amazing perks from the previous two tiers.

Discord says that subscriptions can range from $2.99 to $199.99 in price.

"Starting today, we're expanding the availability of Server Subscriptions, allowing creators on Discord to earn money directly within their server. Creators and community leaders will be able to offer subscription plans in exchange for unique roles, perks, and benefits.

And like the best features on Discord, it's totally up to creators and community leaders on how they utilize it: from pricing to offerings, server owners can set up their Server Subscriptions how they like while taking home 90% of the money they earn after applicable deductions.

NEWS SOURCE:discord.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

