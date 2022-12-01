All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Capcom's third best-selling game of all time coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2023

Monster Hunter Rise, Capcom's third best-selling game of all time, is coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2023 and MH Sunbreak is also coming Spring 2023.

Capcom's third best-selling game of all time coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2023
Published Dec 1, 2022 5:03 PM CST
After monstrous sales on the Nintendo Switch, Capcom's behemoth-slaying mega-hit is coming to Xbox and PlayStation in 2023.

Monster Hunter Rise will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles simultaneously on January 20, 2023, Capcom has announced. The biggest surprise is that Monster Hunter Rise will also release day one on Xbox Game Pass, which doesn't typically happen. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is also coming to consoles in Spring 2023.

Capcom's sold 21.3 million games in the first six months of this fiscal year, and releasing Mon Hun Rise on Game Pass could affect game sales on the Xbox platform--but Rise also has microtransactions so this may help offset any potential loss in game sales. Capcom is also likely to get a nice royalty bonus for including the game on Game Pass as well, and there's a good chance the game will rotate out in 3-6 months. Plus, Sunbreak will not be included, as is customary for most Game Pass titles to not include expansions.

With 11.2 million copies sold since the game released in March 2021, Rise has been the second-largest Monster Hunter game of all time and is actually Capcom's third best-selling game in the history of the company. Rise is also not far off from Monster Hunter World's meteoric 18 million sales.

The fact that Monster Hunter Rise was previously only available on Nintendo Switch and PC really underlines the game's massive performance.

Console gamers will receive a free DLC pack that includes an armor set for beginning players.

