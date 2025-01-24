Every game unveiled at Xbox Developer Direct and their trailers

Xbox unveiled what it has in store for gamers throughout 2025 at the Xbox Developer Direct, showcasing titles such as DOOM: The Dark Ages.

Microsoft has taken gamers behind the scenes at Xbox Developer Direct with a glimpse at Xbox's latest offerings for early 2025. Multiple anticipated games have been given release dates, and a surprising new title was officially announced. Here's everything you need to know.

Developer Direct opened with a revival of an old, beloved franchise following the reveal of Ninja Gaiden 4. With 10 years having passed since the franchise's last entry, the team at Team Ninja and PlatinumGames have partnered with Xbox Game Studios to bring you a sequel.

The game will be set in the heart of a fictional, near-future Tokyo, with an all-new protagonist, exciting new gameplay mechanics, and next-generation visuals. The title is slated for a release in the fall of 2025, coming to Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black

Keeping the spotlight on Ninja Gaiden, Team Ninja is taking you back to one of their famous titles from 2008 with a graphical remaster of the highly acclaimed Ninja Gaiden 2. Entitled 'Ninja Gaiden 2 Black', you'll be able to revisit the story of Ryu Hayabusa, beautifully reimagined in Unreal Engine 5. The remaster is available now on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass.

South of Midnight

South of Midnight is a third-person action-adventure game that was first revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase in June 2023. Boasting a Spiderverse-inspired artstyle, and an interesting blend of Southern Gothic folklore, Microsoft showcased a 3-minute trailer at the Developer Direct showcase. Punctuated by an official release date of April 8, 2025, coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC with a day-one release on Game Pass.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Fans of turn-based gameplay mechanics won't need to wait long to get their hands on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The fantasy experience, set in a fictional 19th Century France, has received an official release date of April 24, coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC with a day-one release on Game Pass.

Doom: The Dark Ages

You'll also be able to get your hands on the highly anticipated Doom: The Dark Ages in just 4 months, with a May 15th release date announced to close the event. Featuring stunning visuals and chaotic, fast-paced gameplay - the title is id Software's most ambitious Doom game to date.

You can pre-order a copy on Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS5, or play it day one on Game Pass.