Kindred Chevy 3100 is a classic truck, customized and powered by e-drivetrain

Kindred Chevy 3100 takes a classic American pickup and electrifies it - the Kindred Chevy 3100 is a classic truck but with a very modern touch.

Published Dec 1, 2022 2:50 PM CST
Kindred Motorworks recently showed off its latest creation, the Kindred Chevy 3100 pickup truck - a late 40s-50s era truck with an electric drivetrain. Interested buyers will need to wait a couple of years and can expect to pay at least $159,000.

Kindred used Chevy 3100 models built from 1947 to 1953 and packed in a 294hp direct drive electric AC motor electric powertrain. The 74 kWh battery provides a 200-mile range - with a 6.6 kW on-board charger with 120v and 240v support. Charge time with a level-2 charger will take nine hours.

The interior features a bench seat with custom leather upholstery with headrests and center seating. There is an EV-specific style gauge cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and a wireless charging dock. Overall, the exterior also underwent a full restoration, so Kindred put in the effort to refurbish the old school truck.

Features such as four-wheel power disc brakes, LED lighting, wishbone front suspension, and other additions help provide a modern ride on the classic pickup.

Production of the Kindred Chevy 3100 is scheduled to begin sometime in 2024.

A full video introduction to the customized EV truck from Kindred:

Acquiring older vehicle frames or classic cars to restore and customize isn't a new activity - but the expansion of electric drivetrains could be a game changer. Some of these classic frames that clearly wouldn't be efficient with a traditional engine can now be brought back to life with electrification.

NEWS SOURCE:kindredmotorworks.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from cars & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

