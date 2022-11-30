All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Phison delays its next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs, was meant to launch in November

Phison's next-gen E26 PCIe Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD controller has been delayed, after debuting with AMD's Ryzen 7000 'Zen 4' CPUs in September 2022.

Phison delays its next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs, was meant to launch in November
Published Nov 30, 2022 7:27 PM CST
2 minutes & 1 second read time

Phison originally teased its next-gen E26 PCIe Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD controller in September, alongside AMD and its tease of Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors... but now the next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSD controller has been delayed.

Phison was originally meant to have its next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSD controller out by now, but there are no Phison E26-powered SSDs on the market, reviewed, or ready to go at all. During the Flash Memory Summit 2022 a couple of months back, Phison and AMD teased the E26 PCIe 5.0 SSD controller running at a huge 12.5GB/sec reads.

Phison's next-gen E26 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD controller... now delayed
2

Phison's next-gen E26 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD controller... now delayed

The new Phison E26 controller will have 3D TLC memory, offering a bandwidth of up to 2400MT/s alongside those huge 12.5GB/sec+ read speeds in PCIe 5.0-enabled motherboards. Back in May 2022, Phison announced in a blog post that it would be expecting mass production of PCIe 5.0 SSDs in Q3 2022, but the third quarter is finished, and we're now in the final month of 2022 and yet no Phison E26-powered SSDs are here.

Phison has been silent about the delay, after coming out and firing on all cylinders with hype, and now we're left empty-handed. AMD's new fleet of Zen 4-capable motherboards are PCIe 5.0 SSD and GPU ready, as too are Intel's new Raptor Lake-ready motherboards... yet we have no PCIe 5.0 SSDs to use them with.

Damn.

K.S. Pua, Phison CEO explained on November 14 on the official Phison blog: "Despite market challenges, Phison is proud to have successfully navigated 2022 with strong innovation and technology leadership, two hallmarks of our company. As a forward-thinking company, we cannot wait to bring more SSD customizations, innovations, and solutions to our partners, and customers next year".

Buy at Amazon

SABRENT 2TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-RKT4P-2TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$199.99
$199.99$299.99$299.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/30/2022 at 6:32 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.