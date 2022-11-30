The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Concept, an impressive all-terrain car

Lamborghini typically focuses on luxury sports cars able to rip up the track or street, but the Italian automaker has a concept car designed away from the road. Even the design of the car forced engineers to convert the automaker's DNA to push different boundaries that they usually never had to worry about. Here is action of the first Huracan Sterrato driving on the open road:

The car was designed and equipped specifically to handle off-road driving - the tires are wider with increased sidewalls, drastically improving grip and shock absorption. Lamborghini first showed off the concept in 2019, though was confirmed as a production model starting over the summer.

Between the V10 5.2 I engine and a physical design tailored for adventures, there is a modified departure angle and increased ground clearance - with a front frame and underbody that have been reinforced. The integrated aluminum is covered with an aluminum bulkhead while drivers conquer dirt-road surfaces.

Here is what Maurizio Reggiani, VP of Lamborghini Motorsport, said in a press statement:

"My team worked on that car to create a laboratory on wheels, installing off-road solutions with a higher ground clearance. The first time had the chance to drive it I immediately realized how much fun this unexpected super sports concept could be. After we built and developed a full prototype our management board was also convinced by the idea thanks to the emotions the car conjured. After all, the car was born on the Strada Bianca of Nardò, which is for Lamborghini off-track development what the Nürburgring 'Green Hell' is for racing."