Hennessey shows off Mammoth TRX Overland Edition, a 1,000hp beast of a truck

The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX Overland Edition features a 1,012 bhp beast of an engine designed to help owners experience the most out of overland trucking.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Hennessey will make the Overland Edition available for its Mammoth 900 or Mammoth 1000 versions, based on the Dodge Ram TRX.

The Overland Edition adds the bed rack with rock lights, grab handles, and full wiring harness - with a hard-shell nimbus rooftop tent, 55-inch hybrid awning with LED light, shovel and shovel guard, 2x gas tanks and mounts, and more. Hennessey focused on user-friendly equipment that can be used as part of truck-based living - and features a modular system, TRX bed rack, with grab handles and a retractable ladder to help offer easier accessibility.

As noted by John Hennessey, founder and CEO of Hennessey Performance:

"Our new MAMMOTH 1000 TRX Overland Edition is the ultimate adventure-oriented vehicle as it adds off-the-grid capability to the world's most powerful pickup. Thanks to the modular convenience of the system and its seamless integration, explorers may travel to remote areas and effortlessly set up camp without compromising performance or 4×4 capability. There's nothing else like it!"

3

Of course, you'd expect something so heavily modified to cost an arm and a leg - There are a couple of off-road stage packages that can be chosen before the overland edition.

Throughout the pandemic, automakers looked for ways to cater to customers looking to explore the outdoors. Even though most of the world has opened back up, there are no signs of the auto trend ending any time soon. Instead, expect more options to become available, especially in the six-figure vehicle or modification market.