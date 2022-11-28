All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Hennessey shows off Mammoth TRX Overland Edition, a 1,000hp beast of a truck

The market for vehicles to help driver and passengers get out and explore the world continues to expand - this time with another model from Hennessey.

Hennessey shows off Mammoth TRX Overland Edition, a 1,000hp beast of a truck
Published Nov 28, 2022 5:40 PM CST
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX Overland Edition features a 1,012 bhp beast of an engine designed to help owners experience the most out of overland trucking.

Hennessey shows off Mammoth TRX Overland Edition, a 1,000hp beast of a truck 02
3

Hennessey will make the Overland Edition available for its Mammoth 900 or Mammoth 1000 versions, based on the Dodge Ram TRX.

The Overland Edition adds the bed rack with rock lights, grab handles, and full wiring harness - with a hard-shell nimbus rooftop tent, 55-inch hybrid awning with LED light, shovel and shovel guard, 2x gas tanks and mounts, and more. Hennessey focused on user-friendly equipment that can be used as part of truck-based living - and features a modular system, TRX bed rack, with grab handles and a retractable ladder to help offer easier accessibility.

As noted by John Hennessey, founder and CEO of Hennessey Performance:

"Our new MAMMOTH 1000 TRX Overland Edition is the ultimate adventure-oriented vehicle as it adds off-the-grid capability to the world's most powerful pickup. Thanks to the modular convenience of the system and its seamless integration, explorers may travel to remote areas and effortlessly set up camp without compromising performance or 4×4 capability. There's nothing else like it!"

Hennessey shows off Mammoth TRX Overland Edition, a 1,000hp beast of a truck 03
3

Of course, you'd expect something so heavily modified to cost an arm and a leg - There are a couple of off-road stage packages that can be chosen before the overland edition.

Throughout the pandemic, automakers looked for ways to cater to customers looking to explore the outdoors. Even though most of the world has opened back up, there are no signs of the auto trend ending any time soon. Instead, expect more options to become available, especially in the six-figure vehicle or modification market.

NEWS SOURCE:hennesseyperformance.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from carâ€™s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.