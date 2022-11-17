All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Real-world look at the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar, a pricey car for some fun driving

The 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar is a car made for driving on the road - or off road - but it's extremely limited and costs a lot of money.

Published Nov 17, 2022 2:50 AM CST
The 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar is going to be a limited-edition vehicle ready for trips across loose road surfaces straight out of the factory. The car can handle both off-road driving and normal road driving behavior, with Porsche reportedly surprised it rides so smoothly when on the pavement.

Powering the 911 is a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine capable of generating 473 horsepower with 420 lb.-ft of torque. The 911 Dakar accelerates 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds but has a top track speed of 150 mph because of the tire's higher cross-section design. The car's rear-axle steering, engine mounts, and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) - designed to reduce body roll - all are standard options.

The car is almost two inches taller than a Porsche 911 Carrera, with stretched springs, suspension links, and dampers provided - and the standard lift system can increase the front and rear lift by an additional inch. It will ship with Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires with an off-road specific tread pattern, reinforced sidewalls, and added tread to keep up with the demands of different terrain.

Porsche was previously happy to demonstrate how the 911 Dakar handled, with extensive tests on gravel, sand, and snow.

Porsche also a roof basket able to support up to 92 lbs. of equipment and supplies - and a 12-volt-socket is available to plug in headlights if desired.

The starting price is $223,450, though added modifications to the 911 Dakar could easily lead to a super hefty purchase/upgrade experience. Porsche is only producing 2,500 of the exclusive model catering to a very specific driver niche.

NEWS SOURCES:autoblog.com, newsroom.porsche.com

