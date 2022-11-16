Elon Musk admits that he was 'wrong' and rehires formerly fired 'Twitter staff'

Elon Musk has further fueled a hoax that was pulled by two individuals that pretended to be fired Twitter staff by admitting that he was wrong to fire them in the first place.

Pranksters Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson pretended to be Twitter employees that were laid off at the company by being photographed holding boxes of their belongings and leaving the company headquarters in San Francisco. Ligma and Johnson even conducted interviews with numerous media outlets that had to issue public apologies once it was discovered that the due was simply trolling. Before the apologies could reach everyone's ears, Musk amplified the chaos by tweeting, "Ligma Johnson had it coming", and then reacted to the entire prank, saying, "one of the best trolls ever".

Ligma didn't stop there as he was filmed stating that he was recently fired from now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Both FTX and Twitter have recently experienced massive layoffs of real employees, hence the public confusion that is being caused by the pranksters. Now, Musk has turned up the heat once again in what could be viewed as a somewhat insensitive tweet that welcomes back "Ligma & Johnson" to their fake jobs at Twitter while also simultaneously stating its "Important to admit when I'm wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes".

So far, the public seems to be split between people have been informed that Ligma and Johnson are just pranksters and people that genuinely believe that Musk has admitted that he's wrong and has started rehiring Twitter staff. It doesn't help that reports are coming out that Twitter is rehiring staff that was mistakenly let go from the company, while also firing staff that have criticized Musk in a Slack chat group message. Overall, there are lots of mixed messages flying around the news, which is why it isn't surprising that some people are confused.

Here's what we know has happened so far. Ligma and Johnson pretended to be fired Twitter employees and don't actually work for Twitter. Musk has definitely laid off about half of Twitter's staff, Twitter is reportedly hiring back some former staff to fill in crucial roles, and that Musk is poking fun at the entire situation, in particular, the public's perception of firing/rehiring back employees by fake hiring two individuals that originally pretended to be some of the first fired Twitter employees.

Regardless if you're on Musk's side or not, everyone can agree that the last thing Twitter is - is "boring".