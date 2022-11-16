All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Elon Musk admits that he was 'wrong' and rehires formerly fired 'Twitter staff'

Elon Musk has rehired two notorious Twitter staff that were 'fired' when Musk decided to lay off approximately half of Twitter's staff.

Elon Musk admits that he was 'wrong' and rehires formerly fired 'Twitter staff'
Published Nov 16, 2022 3:06 AM CST
2 minutes & 21 seconds read time

Elon Musk has further fueled a hoax that was pulled by two individuals that pretended to be fired Twitter staff by admitting that he was wrong to fire them in the first place.

Pranksters Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson pretended to be Twitter employees that were laid off at the company by being photographed holding boxes of their belongings and leaving the company headquarters in San Francisco. Ligma and Johnson even conducted interviews with numerous media outlets that had to issue public apologies once it was discovered that the due was simply trolling. Before the apologies could reach everyone's ears, Musk amplified the chaos by tweeting, "Ligma Johnson had it coming", and then reacted to the entire prank, saying, "one of the best trolls ever".

Ligma didn't stop there as he was filmed stating that he was recently fired from now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Both FTX and Twitter have recently experienced massive layoffs of real employees, hence the public confusion that is being caused by the pranksters. Now, Musk has turned up the heat once again in what could be viewed as a somewhat insensitive tweet that welcomes back "Ligma & Johnson" to their fake jobs at Twitter while also simultaneously stating its "Important to admit when I'm wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes".

So far, the public seems to be split between people have been informed that Ligma and Johnson are just pranksters and people that genuinely believe that Musk has admitted that he's wrong and has started rehiring Twitter staff. It doesn't help that reports are coming out that Twitter is rehiring staff that was mistakenly let go from the company, while also firing staff that have criticized Musk in a Slack chat group message. Overall, there are lots of mixed messages flying around the news, which is why it isn't surprising that some people are confused.

Here's what we know has happened so far. Ligma and Johnson pretended to be fired Twitter employees and don't actually work for Twitter. Musk has definitely laid off about half of Twitter's staff, Twitter is reportedly hiring back some former staff to fill in crucial roles, and that Musk is poking fun at the entire situation, in particular, the public's perception of firing/rehiring back employees by fake hiring two individuals that originally pretended to be some of the first fired Twitter employees.

Regardless if you're on Musk's side or not, everyone can agree that the last thing Twitter is - is "boring".

Buy at Amazon

Market Trendz Official Logo NASA I Mini Pocket Logo NASA T Shirts for Youth

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$20.95
$20.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/16/2022 at 1:23 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:livemint.com, interestingengineering.com, businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.