Twitter manager suspects some re-hired staff are against Elon Musk's new Twitter

Leaked messages from Twitter's internal messaging system reveal a manager that was responsible for firing/rehiring Twitter staff complaining about the quality of work being conducted by rehired employees.

A Twitter employee posted a screenshot of the chat messages showing the senior director of engineering saying that it will be a "challenge" because the "engineers I am bringing back are weak, lazy, unmotivated, and they may even be against an Elon Twitter." The messages continued with the manager saying that these individuals were "cut for a reason" and that "we need to think of these people as just needing to be around until the knowledge transition is completed."

A staff member at Twitter contacted BusinessInsider and gave the manager the publications information, which has reached out for comment. So far, the manager has remained undisclosed. However, the comments have spread among Twitter employees, with reports indicating that they've caused a large amount of internal debate on Slack, per an anonymous source.

Notably, Musk recently fired half of Twitter's workforce but then reports surfaced that a portion of these fired individuals had been asked to retake their positions at the company, hence the frustration illustrated in the manager's comments.